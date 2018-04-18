Milwaukee Film to begin Oriental Theater upgrades this summer

Bathroom expansions, upgrades to projector systems and concession equipment planned

by

April 18, 2018, 1:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-film-to-begin-oriental-theater-upgrades-this-summer/

The Oriental Theatre, located on Milwaukee’s east side, opened in 1927. (Photo: Pamela Strohl)

The Oriental Theatre will close for about three weeks this summer as Milwaukee Film embarks on the first phase of its $10 million plan to revitalize the 91-year-old cinema on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The theater, located at 2230 N. Farwell Ave., will close from July 1 to July 23 to allow for an expansion of its first floor bathrooms, and upgrades to its concessions equipment and projection systems. The theater will reopen for private screenings on July 23, and officially reopen to the public in August.

In June last year, Milwaukee Film, the organizer of the city’s annual film festival, signed a 31-year lease to operate and revitalize the Oriental, currently operated by Los Angeles-based Landmark Theatres. IFM Farwell LLC, the fully-owned subsidiary of Milwaukee Film that will run the theater, will officially assume operations on July 1.

During phase one of the project, a women’s bathroom suite will be added to the first floor to provide more amenities than the single unisex bathroom currently offered on the first floor, said Dave Cowen, director of cinema and technology for Milwaukee Film said. Many women often prefer to use the second floor bathroom, but with the first floor addition, “No one will have to travel upstairs,” he said.

Projection equipment throughout the theater will be replaced so that films in digital form can be shown in all three auditoriums. Movies on film will be shown only in the main auditorium, Cowen said.

Food and beverage upgrades will include new popcorn makers, and Cowen said Milwaukee Film is working with local breweries to eventually serve a selection of craft beer at the theater.

Additional renovations, including a full rehabilitation of the theater’s main auditorium will likely start in 2019, and will be funded by Milwaukee Film’s fundraising efforts and a capital campaign, Cowen said.

The Oriental Theatre, located on Milwaukee’s east side, opened in 1927. (Photo: Pamela Strohl)

The Oriental Theatre will close for about three weeks this summer as Milwaukee Film embarks on the first phase of its $10 million plan to revitalize the 91-year-old cinema on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The theater, located at 2230 N. Farwell Ave., will close from July 1 to July 23 to allow for an expansion of its first floor bathrooms, and upgrades to its concessions equipment and projection systems. The theater will reopen for private screenings on July 23, and officially reopen to the public in August.

In June last year, Milwaukee Film, the organizer of the city’s annual film festival, signed a 31-year lease to operate and revitalize the Oriental, currently operated by Los Angeles-based Landmark Theatres. IFM Farwell LLC, the fully-owned subsidiary of Milwaukee Film that will run the theater, will officially assume operations on July 1.

During phase one of the project, a women’s bathroom suite will be added to the first floor to provide more amenities than the single unisex bathroom currently offered on the first floor, said Dave Cowen, director of cinema and technology for Milwaukee Film said. Many women often prefer to use the second floor bathroom, but with the first floor addition, “No one will have to travel upstairs,” he said.

Projection equipment throughout the theater will be replaced so that films in digital form can be shown in all three auditoriums. Movies on film will be shown only in the main auditorium, Cowen said.

Food and beverage upgrades will include new popcorn makers, and Cowen said Milwaukee Film is working with local breweries to eventually serve a selection of craft beer at the theater.

Additional renovations, including a full rehabilitation of the theater’s main auditorium will likely start in 2019, and will be funded by Milwaukee Film’s fundraising efforts and a capital campaign, Cowen said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm

Your Action Plan for Successful Aging and Retirement
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/26/20187:30 am-9:30 am