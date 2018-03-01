Milwaukee Film hires Sara Meaney as chief marketing officer

Organization adds four board members

by

March 01, 2018, 11:25 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-film-hires-sara-meaney-as-chief-marketing-officer/

Milwaukee Film has hired Sara Meaney, previously a managing director at Glendale-based advertising agency BVK, as its new chief marketing officer.

Sara Meaney (Photo: Jessica Kaminski)

The organizer of the city’s annual film festival recently added the chief marketing officer role as it grows its reach with several new projects.

Meaney has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2012. In early 2009, she launched strategic communications firm Comet Branding, which later merged with Hanson Dodge Creative.

“Sara is a charismatic Milwaukee leader,” said Jonathan Jackson, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Film. “She is a dynamic innovator who has worked internationally. Her leadership, expertise, and passion for Milwaukee Film are second to none and she is exactly the marketing leader we need as we enter a pivotal tenth anniversary year.”

Last fall, Milwaukee Film launched the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, a new initiative aimed at supporting filmmaking in the region.

The organization plans to move this spring from its current office at 229 E. Wisconsin Ave. to the new No Studios, a creative arts hub planned for The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. And in July, it will assume operation of the Oriental Theatre with plans to run a year-round, nonprofit cinema.

Milwaukee Film has also announced the addition of four new board members. They include: Elizabeth Brenner, retired president of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Michael Lovell, president of Marquette University; Mark Mone, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Kenneth Muth, chief executive officer of Muth Mirror Systems.

“We are excited to add Sara to our team as chief marketing officer,” said Alec Fraser, Milwaukee Film board chair. “Sara’s extensive national experience, together with the deep ties of our staff and growing board to the city’s academic and business communities, demonstrates not only the incredible growth of Milwaukee Film during its first decade, but also sets us up for success in the years to come as we expand our programming and reach in Milwaukee and throughout the film world.

Milwaukee Film has hired Sara Meaney, previously a managing director at Glendale-based advertising agency BVK, as its new chief marketing officer.

Sara Meaney (Photo: Jessica Kaminski)

The organizer of the city’s annual film festival recently added the chief marketing officer role as it grows its reach with several new projects.

Meaney has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2012. In early 2009, she launched strategic communications firm Comet Branding, which later merged with Hanson Dodge Creative.

“Sara is a charismatic Milwaukee leader,” said Jonathan Jackson, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Film. “She is a dynamic innovator who has worked internationally. Her leadership, expertise, and passion for Milwaukee Film are second to none and she is exactly the marketing leader we need as we enter a pivotal tenth anniversary year.”

Last fall, Milwaukee Film launched the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, a new initiative aimed at supporting filmmaking in the region.

The organization plans to move this spring from its current office at 229 E. Wisconsin Ave. to the new No Studios, a creative arts hub planned for The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. And in July, it will assume operation of the Oriental Theatre with plans to run a year-round, nonprofit cinema.

Milwaukee Film has also announced the addition of four new board members. They include: Elizabeth Brenner, retired president of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Michael Lovell, president of Marquette University; Mark Mone, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Kenneth Muth, chief executive officer of Muth Mirror Systems.

“We are excited to add Sara to our team as chief marketing officer,” said Alec Fraser, Milwaukee Film board chair. “Sara’s extensive national experience, together with the deep ties of our staff and growing board to the city’s academic and business communities, demonstrates not only the incredible growth of Milwaukee Film during its first decade, but also sets us up for success in the years to come as we expand our programming and reach in Milwaukee and throughout the film world.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm