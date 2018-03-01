Milwaukee Film hires Sara Meaney as chief marketing officer

Milwaukee Film has hired Sara Meaney, previously a managing director at Glendale-based advertising agency BVK, as its new chief marketing officer.

The organizer of the city’s annual film festival recently added the chief marketing officer role as it grows its reach with several new projects.

Meaney has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2012. In early 2009, she launched strategic communications firm Comet Branding, which later merged with Hanson Dodge Creative.

“Sara is a charismatic Milwaukee leader,” said Jonathan Jackson, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Film. “She is a dynamic innovator who has worked internationally. Her leadership, expertise, and passion for Milwaukee Film are second to none and she is exactly the marketing leader we need as we enter a pivotal tenth anniversary year.”

Last fall, Milwaukee Film launched the Milwaukee Filmmaker Alliance, a new initiative aimed at supporting filmmaking in the region.

The organization plans to move this spring from its current office at 229 E. Wisconsin Ave. to the new No Studios, a creative arts hub planned for The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. And in July, it will assume operation of the Oriental Theatre with plans to run a year-round, nonprofit cinema.

Milwaukee Film has also announced the addition of four new board members. They include: Elizabeth Brenner, retired president of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Michael Lovell, president of Marquette University; Mark Mone, chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Kenneth Muth, chief executive officer of Muth Mirror Systems.

“We are excited to add Sara to our team as chief marketing officer,” said Alec Fraser, Milwaukee Film board chair. “Sara’s extensive national experience, together with the deep ties of our staff and growing board to the city’s academic and business communities, demonstrates not only the incredible growth of Milwaukee Film during its first decade, but also sets us up for success in the years to come as we expand our programming and reach in Milwaukee and throughout the film world.