Milwaukee Film Festival premiers today

More than 300 films will be shown during this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, which takes place Oct. 18 through Nov. 1.

The annual two-week event, now in its 10th year, features a wide variety of both local and international films. A complete list of the films and their showtimes are listed here.

Milwaukee Film Festival last year drew 84,072 attendees, which was a 9 percent increase from attendance the previous year.

The festival will take place at the Avalon Theater in Bay View, Fox Bay Cinema Grill in Whitefish Bay, Jan Serr Studio Cinema on UW-Milwaukee’s campus, the Times Cinema in Washington Heights and the Oriental Theatre on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The festival is headed by local nonprofit Milwaukee Film, which last year launched the Milwaukee Filmmakers Alliance, a new organization aimed at supporting filmmaking in the city.

Milwaukee Film also last year signed a 31-year lease to operate the historic Oriental Theatre, closing it temporarily in July to complete the first phase of its $10 million plan to revitalize the building. The theater reopened in August with expanded first floor bathrooms, and upgraded concessions equipment and projection systems.

Good City Brewing on Milwaukee’s East Side tonight will host an opening night party featuring live music, food and drinks. The event is free for opening night ticket holders and festival pass holders, $13 for Milwaukee Film members and $15 for the general public.