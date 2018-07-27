Milwaukee Chamber Theatre artistic director will step down after next season

Regional search underway for C. Michael Wright's successor

by

July 27, 2018, 11:42 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-chamber-theatre-artistic-director-will-step-down-after-next-season/

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre artistic director C. Michael Wright will step down at the end of the 2019-20 season, the company announced this week.

C. Michael Wright

Wright joined MCT in 2005 as its second-ever artistic director. The MCT board has begun a regional search for a new artistic director.

“One of my highest priorities has been nurturing the next generation of theatre artists. And now here’s my big opportunity to truly pass on the baton,” Wright said. “It has been an incredible journey. When I step down from this position, I will have served for 15 long years, which feels like quite a substantial commitment.”

MCT said Wright has raised the organization’s artistic profile significantly during his tenure. He helped establish a program for new works, including the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series and Young Playwrights Festival residencies and showcase, a five-year Pulitzer Prize series that helped the company branch out into producing “contemporary classics,” and collaborations with local universities, MCT said.

“During Michael’s tenure, MCT has become known as a place where artists want to work because they are valued and respected,” said Kirsten Finn, MCT managing director. “Identifying a candidate with a similar passion for openness and inclusion is a priority for the MCT family.”

MCT will kick off its 2018-19 season with a production of Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, beginning Aug. 10 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre artistic director C. Michael Wright will step down at the end of the 2019-20 season, the company announced this week.

C. Michael Wright

Wright joined MCT in 2005 as its second-ever artistic director. The MCT board has begun a regional search for a new artistic director.

“One of my highest priorities has been nurturing the next generation of theatre artists. And now here’s my big opportunity to truly pass on the baton,” Wright said. “It has been an incredible journey. When I step down from this position, I will have served for 15 long years, which feels like quite a substantial commitment.”

MCT said Wright has raised the organization’s artistic profile significantly during his tenure. He helped establish a program for new works, including the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series and Young Playwrights Festival residencies and showcase, a five-year Pulitzer Prize series that helped the company branch out into producing “contemporary classics,” and collaborations with local universities, MCT said.

“During Michael’s tenure, MCT has become known as a place where artists want to work because they are valued and respected,” said Kirsten Finn, MCT managing director. “Identifying a candidate with a similar passion for openness and inclusion is a priority for the MCT family.”

MCT will kick off its 2018-19 season with a production of Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, beginning Aug. 10 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm