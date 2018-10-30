Milwaukee Athletic Club warns of layoffs ahead of renovation project on historic downtown building

The Milwaukee Athletic Club plans to layoff 97 employees in late December when its historic downtown Milwaukee facility temporarily closes for a $57 million renovation project.

The MAC, located at 758 N. Broadway, filed a WARN notice with the state Department of Workforce Development on Monday, but said in a press release that it first notified its employees in November last year.

“In compliance with applicable law, the Milwaukee Athletic Club recently issued notices to its employees and appropriate governmental authorities regarding the closing of its current facility at the end of the year in connection with the renovations,” the club said in a statement.

About 35 to 45 new positions will be available for current employees at the MAC’s temporary space at CityCenter at 735 on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Interviews for those positions have begun, and hires will be made in the upcoming weeks, said Ryan Doerr, owner of Mequon-based consulting firm Strategic Club Solutions.

For employees not re-hired, the club will hold a job fair on Dec. 6 with several Milwaukee-based companies, Doerr said.

Hiring for the MAC’s newly renovated building, scheduled to open in late December 2019, will be announced in the fall, he said.

Construction on the building is set to begin by late December or early January. The MAC will continue to operate from its current location until Dec. 31, and then will move to its temporary location until the two-phase project is complete.

The project is being led by by Milwaukee developers Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec. The duo plan to open a newly-branded hotel on floors eight through 12, completely redeveloping floors eight and nine and undertaking medium-grade overhauls on floors 10 through 12.

In June, the project was approved for $9.48 million in state historic preservation tax credits, the second-largest state historic preservation tax credit awarded to a downtown Milwaukee project.