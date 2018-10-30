Milwaukee Athletic Club warns of layoffs ahead of renovation project on historic downtown building

Will offer 35 to 45 new positions at nearby temporary space during year-long project.

by

October 30, 2018, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/milwaukee-athletic-club-warns-of-layoffs-ahead-of-renovation-project-on-historic-downtown-building/

The Milwaukee Athletic Club plans to layoff 97 employees in late December when its historic downtown Milwaukee facility temporarily closes for a $57 million renovation project.

The Milwaukee Athletic Club building was constructed in 1917.

The MAC, located at 758 N. Broadway, filed a WARN notice with the state Department of Workforce Development on Monday, but said in a press release that it first notified its employees in November last year.

“In compliance with applicable law, the Milwaukee Athletic Club recently issued notices to its employees and appropriate governmental authorities regarding the closing of its current facility at the end of the year in connection with the renovations,” the club said in a statement.

About 35 to 45 new positions will be available for current employees at the MAC’s temporary space at CityCenter at 735 on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Interviews for those positions have begun, and hires will be made in the upcoming weeks, said Ryan Doerr, owner of Mequon-based consulting firm Strategic Club Solutions.

For employees not re-hired, the club will hold a job fair on Dec. 6 with several Milwaukee-based companies, Doerr said.

Hiring for the MAC’s newly renovated building, scheduled to open in late December 2019, will be announced in the fall, he said.

Construction on the building is set to begin by late December or early January. The MAC will continue to operate from its current location until Dec. 31, and then will move to its temporary location until the two-phase project is complete.

The project is being led by by Milwaukee developers Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec. The duo plan to open a newly-branded hotel on floors eight through 12, completely redeveloping floors eight and nine and undertaking medium-grade overhauls on floors 10 through 12.

In June, the project was approved for $9.48 million in state historic preservation tax credits, the second-largest state historic preservation tax credit awarded to a downtown Milwaukee project.

The Milwaukee Athletic Club plans to layoff 97 employees in late December when its historic downtown Milwaukee facility temporarily closes for a $57 million renovation project.

The Milwaukee Athletic Club building was constructed in 1917.

The MAC, located at 758 N. Broadway, filed a WARN notice with the state Department of Workforce Development on Monday, but said in a press release that it first notified its employees in November last year.

“In compliance with applicable law, the Milwaukee Athletic Club recently issued notices to its employees and appropriate governmental authorities regarding the closing of its current facility at the end of the year in connection with the renovations,” the club said in a statement.

About 35 to 45 new positions will be available for current employees at the MAC’s temporary space at CityCenter at 735 on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Interviews for those positions have begun, and hires will be made in the upcoming weeks, said Ryan Doerr, owner of Mequon-based consulting firm Strategic Club Solutions.

For employees not re-hired, the club will hold a job fair on Dec. 6 with several Milwaukee-based companies, Doerr said.

Hiring for the MAC’s newly renovated building, scheduled to open in late December 2019, will be announced in the fall, he said.

Construction on the building is set to begin by late December or early January. The MAC will continue to operate from its current location until Dec. 31, and then will move to its temporary location until the two-phase project is complete.

The project is being led by by Milwaukee developers Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec. The duo plan to open a newly-branded hotel on floors eight through 12, completely redeveloping floors eight and nine and undertaking medium-grade overhauls on floors 10 through 12.

In June, the project was approved for $9.48 million in state historic preservation tax credits, the second-largest state historic preservation tax credit awarded to a downtown Milwaukee project.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

11/05/20188:00 am-10:00 am

CommonBond Communities Affordable Housing Forum
Miller Park

11/06/201811:00 am-1:00 pm