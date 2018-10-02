Milwaukee Athletic Club temporarily moving to CityCenter at 735 during renovation project

The Milwaukee Athletic Club early next year will temporarily move its operations to CityCenter at 735 while its historic downtown building undergoes a $30 million renovation project.

A group of investors, led by Milwaukee developers Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec, are planning to purchase and renovate the 100-year-old structure located at 758 N. Broadway, and re-lease a portion of it to the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

The MAC will continue to operate from its current location until Dec. 31, and then will relocate its athletic, social, food and beverage programs and services a block-and-a-half west to 735 N. Water St., according to information from a newsletter distributed to MAC members.

The club has partnered with Gold’s Gym, which occupies a three-floor space inside the CityCenter building, to offer fitness and health club amenities. Representatives of Gold’s Gym were not immediately available for comment.

According to the newsletter, the MAC’s temporary space at CityCenter will include an expanded shuttle service, valet parking, and two boat slips along the Milwaukee River. It will also include a private entrance, social space, meeting rooms, dining space, and bar and lounge area.

The MAC recently submitted applications to attain Class B Tavern, Food Dealer-Restaurant and Public Entertainment licenses from the city for the temporary location at CityCenter. The application indicates the club’s bar and dining areas will occupy suite no. 190 on the ground floor with outdoor seating on the Riverwalk.

The two-phase Milwaukee Athletic Club project began in August with pre-demolition and limited construction while the building is still in use. An estimated completion date has been set for summer 2020.

The developers plan to open a newly-branded hotel on floors eight through 12, completely redeveloping floors eight and nine and undertaking medium-grade overhauls on floors 10 through 12. The MAC currently operates a hotel on a portion of the ninth and the 10th through 12th floors. Floors six through eight and part of the ninth floor are used for recreation.

In June, the project was approved for $9.48 million in state historic preservation tax credits. This is the second-largest state historic preservation tax credit awarded to a downtown Milwaukee project.