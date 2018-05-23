Milwaukee Art Museum names new CFO

The Milwaukee Art Museum has named Alissa Karl as its new chief financial officer.

Karl is currently the director of finance at Alverno College and has 15 years of experience in accounting and management. She assumes her new role on June 5.

“Alissa has the deep financial and non-profit experience that the museum can rely on,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “However, it is her collaborative approach and her dedication to education that convinced us that she was the perfect candidate to lead our financial and accounting efforts and become a part of the senior leadership team.”

Karl joins the Milwaukee Art Museum during a fiscal year that has included the addition of the O’Donnell Park and parking garage to the museum’s campus, preparation for a new strategic plan and a renewed focus on building the museum’s endowment, the organization said.

Karl’s appointment follows two other recent additions to the museum’s leadership team. Earlier this year, the museum named Mark Zimmerman, former Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art director of administration, as its deputy director of operations to head up its facilities, security and retail operations. Last year, former Google branding strategist Amanda Peterson was hired on as the museum’s director of marketing and communications.