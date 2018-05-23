Milwaukee Art Museum names new CFO

Alverno College director of finance Alissa Karl joins museum's senior leadership team

May 23, 2018, 1:08 PM

The Milwaukee Art Museum has named Alissa Karl as its new chief financial officer.

Karl is currently the director of finance at Alverno College and has 15 years of experience in accounting and management. She assumes her new role on June 5.

“Alissa has the deep financial and non-profit experience that the museum can rely on,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “However, it is her collaborative approach and her dedication to education that convinced us that she was the perfect candidate to lead our financial and accounting efforts and become a part of the senior leadership team.”

Karl joins the Milwaukee Art Museum during a fiscal year that has included the addition of the O’Donnell Park and parking garage to the museum’s campus, preparation for a new strategic plan and a renewed focus on building the museum’s endowment, the organization said.

Karl’s appointment follows two other recent additions to the museum’s leadership team. Earlier this year, the museum named Mark Zimmerman, former Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art director of administration, as its deputy director of operations to head up its facilities, security and retail operations. Last year, former Google branding strategist Amanda Peterson was hired on as the museum’s director of marketing and communications.

Heating up Milwaukee's FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

