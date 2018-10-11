Miller’s #BeerSeries victory means free beer for Milwaukee on Friday

With the Milwaukee Brewers hosting Game 1 the National League Championship Series at Miller Park tomorrow, fans are headed for an exciting end to their week. But just when it looks like Friday in Milwaukee couldn’t get any better, Coors Brewing Co. will supply the city with free beer.

That’s because the Golden, Colo.-based company lost a bet to Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co. on Sunday when the Brewers completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series. The MLB playoff match-up had sparked an intercompany rivalry, called #BeerSeries, between the two MillerCoors-owned breweries– and free beer was the wager.

As promised, Coors will pay up on Friday, Oct. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. when Brewers fans can grab one free Miller Lite per person while supplies lasts at the following 138 participating bars throughout Milwaukee:

13th Pour Bar, 3675 S. 13th St.

Aj Bombers, 1247 N. Water St.

Amelias, 724 E. Layton Ave.

Bay Street Pub, 338 E. Bay St.

Belmont, 784 N. Jefferson St.

Brass Monkey, 11904 W. Greenfield Ave.

Brass Monkey Two Pub & Grill, 700 E. Layton Ave.

Brat House, 1013 N Old World 3rd St

Brauns Power House, 7100 W. National Ave.

Brewskis Sports Club, 304 N. 76th St.

Brothers, 1209 N. Water St.

Buck Bradleys, 1019 N. Old World 3rd St.

Buckhorn Inn, 9461 S. 27th St.

Buckshot, 3219 S. 13th St.

Bull Shooter Saloon, 604 S. 64th St.

Caffreys Pub, 717 N. 16th St.

Calderone Club, 842 N. Old World 3rd St.

Camp Bar, 6600 W. North Ave.

Camp Bar, 525 Menomonee St.

Camp Bar Shorewood, 4044 N. Oakland Ave.

Cantina, 1110 N. Old World Third St.

Captn Nicks, 1503 S. 81st St.

Cesars Inn, 5527 W. National Ave.

Club Brady, 1339 E. Brady St.

Club Paragon, 3578 S. 108th St.

Coachs Pub & Grill, 5356 S. 13th St.

Colonel Harts, 7342 W. State St.

Corner Pub, 7602 W. Lisbon Ave.

Dale Zs On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave.

Danny Lynch Bar, 2300 S. 108th St.

Dix, 739 S, 1st St.

Doc’s Commerce, 754 N. 4th St.

Dopps Bar & Grill, 1753 S. 68th St.

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, 135 E. National Ave.

Dugout 54, 5328 W. Blue Mound Road

Dukes On Water, 158 E Juneau Ave.

Fairview Tap, 6712 W. Fairview Ave.

Fat Daddys, 120 W. National Ave.

Fin N Feather, 4060 W. Loomis Road

Flannerys, 425 E. Wells St.

Flappers, 7527 W. Becher St.

Franks Power Plant, 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Friends On Forest Home, 5614 W. Forest Home Ave.

Golden Lion, 1709 Rawson Ave.

Graingers Pub & Grill, 3400 W Loomis Road

Guzzlers Sports Lounge, 7408 W. Walker St.

Happy Tap, 6801 W. Beloit Road

Harp Irish Pub, 113 E. Juneau Ave.

Hi Hat Lounge, 1701 N. Arlington Pl.

Hideaway Pub & Eatery, 9643 S. 76th St.

Hooligans, 2017 E. North Ave.

Hosed On Brady, 1689 N. Franklin Pl.

Icehouse, 4238 W. Orchard

Izzy Hops, 2311 N. Murray

J & Bs Blue Ribbon Bar & Grill, 5230 W. Blue Mound Road

Jacks American Pub, 1323 E. Brady St.

Jacksons Blue Ribbon Pub, 1203 N. 10th St.

Jerseys Pub & Grill, 4024 S. Howell Ave.

Jim Dandy’s, 8900 S. 27th St.

Jo Cats Pub, 1311 E. Brady St.

Joes K Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave.

Kams Corner Tap, 8340 W. Lisbon Ave.

Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W. Blue Mound Road

King Pins, 4102 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Kips Inn, 837 S. 108th St.

Klinger’s East, 920 E. Locust St.

Landmark Lanes, 2220 N. Farwell Ave.

Leffs Lucky Town, 7208 W. State St.

Liquid Johnnys, 540 S. 76th St.

Major Goolsbys, 340 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Malones On Brady, 1329 E. Brady St.

Mc Ginns, 5901 W. Bluemound Road

Mcbobs Pub & Grill, 4919 W. North Ave.

Mcgillycuddys, 1135 N. Water St.

Mikeys, 811 N. Jefferson St.

Miller Time Pub, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee Brat House, 4022 N. Oakland Ave.

Mortimers Pub, 7023 W. Adler St.

Mos Irish Pub, 142 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Mos Irish Pub, 10842 W. Bluemound Road

Motor Bar & Restaurant, 401 W. Canal St.

Murphys Irish Pub, 1615 W. Wells St.

Natty Oaks Pub & Eatery, 11505 W. National Ave.

Network, 9541 W. Cleveland Ave.

Newport, 939 E. Conway St.

Nicky Ks, 5444 S. 27th St.

Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St.

Oak Barrel Public House, 1033 N. Old World 3rd St.

Obriens Tavern, 4928 W. Vliet St.

Olydias, 338 S. 1st St.

Park View Pub, 7651 N. Teutonia Ave.

Parkway Pub, 1675 S. 44th St.

Paulies Pub, 8031 W. Greenfield Ave.

Rawson Pub, 5621 W. Rawson Ave.

Ray & Dots, 6351 W. Grange Ave.

Red Bar, 2245 E. Saint Francis Ave.

Red Rock Saloon, 1225 N. Water St.

Reganos, 1004 E. Brady St.

Rollies, 7751 N. Teutonia Ave.

Romeys Place, 7508 S. North Cape Road

Rounding Third, 6317 W. Bluemound Road

Sams Tap, 3118 S. Chase Ave.

Sazs State House Restaurant, 5539 W. State St.

Scooters, 9000 W. National Ave.

Scooters, 154 E. Juneau Ave.

Scottys Bar & Pizza Place, 3921 S. Clement Ave.

Shamrox, 6851 W. Beloit

Silver Spring Tap, 3530 W. Silver Spring Drive

Sobelmans At Marquette, 1601 W. Wells St.

Sobelmans Pub & Grill, 1900 W. Saint Paul Ave.

South Shore Park Pavilion, 2900 S. Shore Drive

Spitfires On State, 5018 W. State St.

SportClub, 750 N. Jefferson St.

Stenys, 800 S. 2nd St.

Steves On Bluemound, 5841 W. Bluemound Road

Studz Pub Sports Bar & Grill, 6833 W. National Ave.

Tap City, 7207 W. National Ave.

Tavern At Turner Hall, 1034 N. Vel R Phillips

The Backyard, 2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The Bottle, 1753 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The Brass Alley, 1025 N. Old World 3rd St.

The Brick, 6343 N. Green Bay Ave.

The Bubbler, 3158 S. Howell Ave.

The Corner Club, 4309 W. Grange Ave.

The Lodge, 3800 E. Layton Ave.

The Tap Room, 1301 Milwaukee Ave.

Tomkens, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave.

Tracks, 1020 E. Locust St.

Trinity Three Irish Pubs, 125 E. Juneau Ave.

Uptowner, 1032 E. Center St.

Vagabond, 1122 N. Edison

Walkers Pint, 818 S. 2nd St.

Walters On North, 6930 W. North Ave.

Who’s On Thrid, 1007 N. Old World 3rd St.

Wicked Hop, 343 N. Broadway

Wolskis, 1836 N. Pulaski St.

Zads Tavern, 438 S 2nd St.

Zi’s, 8777 N. Dearwood Drive