Miller Park to host exhibition international soccer match

An international exhibition soccer match, featuring one of America’s biggest soccer stars and teams from the top Mexican soccer league, will be held at Miller Park this year.

Club Leon will face C.F. Pachuca at Miller Park on Wednesday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. American soccer star Landon Donovan is a member of the Leon team. Both teams are members of Liga MX, the top Mexican soccer league.

The soccer field at Miller Park will be laid out with one goal at first base and the other in deep left field.

Ticket prices for the match will range from $15 to $75.

This will be the third exhibition soccer match ever held at Miller Park. In 2014 Chivas (C.D. Guadalajara) and Swansea City Association Football Club played at Miller Park. In 2015, Club Atlas of Liga MX played Newcastle United of the English Premier League.

The Brewers continue to seek non-baseball events for Miller Park, including the soccer matches and concerts. Kenny Chesney performed at the ballpark on April 28 and Ed Sheeran will play there on Oct. 23.