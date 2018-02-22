Miller Brewing Co. named founding partner of new Bucks arena

Miller Brewing Company has been named the latest founding partner of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, which is scheduled to open in September in downtown Milwaukee.

As a partner, Miller Brewing will be the exclusive beer and malt beverage partner of the Bucks and will sponsor The Miller Brewing Co. bar, the Leinenkugel’s bar, and a Coors Light bar on the arena’s upper concourse.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All three bars will feature direct sight lines into the arena bowl, providing views of the event.

The upper concourse will also include the Coors Light Silver Bullet Suite, which will be an exclusive event space for limited events with a capacity of up to 60 guests.

“The Bucks are proud that Miller Brewing Co., a fabric of our city, has become a founding partner of Milwaukee’s new dynamic arena,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “Miller Brewing Company has been a long-time partner of the Bucks, and we’re excited to further our relationship and activate our brands together in our new venue.”

Construction of the $524 million arena is 80 percent complete. On Thursday construction crews were installing the floor, completing the suites and working on the vending areas.

The Bucks and Miller partnership expands the long-term relationship of the two Milwaukee brands.

“Miller Brewing has enjoyed an incredible partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks since they were founded 50 years ago,” said Jim Kanter, Miller Brewing general manager for Wisconsin. “Having such an extensive history with the franchise makes us even more proud to be named one of the founding sponsors of the new arena, and be part of the next exciting chapter for not only the team, but all of Milwaukee.”

Miller Brewing Co. will continue to be the title sponsor of the Bucks Bar Network – a program developed for fans to watch Bucks games at featured bars across Wisconsin with drink specials – and the presenting sponsor for the Bucks Night Out ticket package.

Miller Brewing Co. joins BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Johnson Controls as founding partners of the new Bucks arena.