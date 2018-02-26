Metallica to perform at new Bucks arena

Iconic heavy metal band Metallica will perform at the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 16, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

“We are really looking forward to a loud night in Milwaukee,” said WESC general manager and head of programming Raj Saha.

Metallica, which formed in 1981, has won eight Grammy awards.

The Milwaukee show will be part of Metallica’s WorldWired Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 2.

Metallica is the latest in a growing list of acts booked for the new arena, which will open this fall. The Metallica show will be the first of three nights of concerts in a row at the arena in mid-October. The entertainment lineup of concerts and other shows for the new arena now includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17



The Eagles, Oct. 18

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019