Metallica to perform at new Bucks arena

Sixth concert booked for venue

February 26, 2018, 10:51 AM

Iconic heavy metal band Metallica will perform at the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 16, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

“We are really looking forward to a loud night in Milwaukee,” said WESC general manager and head of programming Raj Saha.

Metallica, which formed in 1981, has won eight Grammy awards.

The Milwaukee show will be part of Metallica’s WorldWired Tour, which is produced by Live Nation. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 2.

Metallica is the latest in a growing list of acts booked for the new arena, which will open this fall. The Metallica show will be the first of three nights of concerts in a row at the arena in mid-October. The entertainment lineup of concerts and other shows for the new arena now includes:

  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

  1. Lou Rugani says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I was in a light-metal group called Alumica. Played the same three chords with electric guitars but never plugged ’em in.

