Mason Wells acquires New York board game manufacturer

Buffalo Games joins Milwaukee private equity firm’s portfolio

by

September 19, 2018, 1:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/mason-wells-acquires-new-york-board-game-manufacturer/

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Mason Wells Inc. announced today it has acquired Buffalo, New York-based board game manufacturer Buffalo Games, along with members of the management team including chief executive officer Nagendra Raina. The business was sold Aug. 31 by founders Paul and Eden Dedrick for an undisclosed price.

Buffalo Games is the largest manufacturer of jigsaw puzzles in the U.S., and has developed relationships with artists and artwork licensors for puzzles such as Star Wars and wildlife artist Darrell Bush. It also innovates, designs and manufactures board, table and party games such as Watch Ya Mouth, Brain Games, Skee-Ball and Plingpong. Its products are sold in mass retail, specialty, book, grocery and craft/hobby stores, as well as via e-commerce. Buffalo Games has about 75 employees, and Mason Wells plans to retain all of them in the existing location, said Ben Holbrook, managing director at Mason Wells.

“At this point, if the company grows I’m sure we’ll be adding employees,” Holbrook said. “They have a great team and a great platform here and the ability to innovate in these categories, so it’s really coming in here to continue to support thosef continued efforts.”

“The last few years have seen Buffalo Games achieve rapid success in both the board game and jigsaw puzzle categories across the retail landscape and, in particular, with mass market and online retailers,” Raina said. “Buffalo Games’ biggest asset is our team and innovative culture that nurtures creativity and consumer engagement in a fast-paced and fun environment. This partnership with Mason Wells will continue to accelerate growth and open up new opportunities for us. Importantly, it will allow us to extend our strong innovation and growth platform, and further strengthen our deep relationships with our retailers, licensors and inventors.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a world class management team at the helm of Buffalo Games,” Holbrook said. “Nagendra and his team have built a powerful innovation platform that was founded over 30 years ago by Paul and Eden Dedrick. The company’s dynamic culture and the strong relationships it has forged with licensors, retailers and suppliers are key aspects of the company’s success and future growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to drive innovation and growth in the expanding puzzle and games categories.”

This deal follows on Mason Wells’ acquisition earlier this month of Succasunna, New Jersey-based recreational sporting goods supplier EastPoint Sports Ltd. LLC, which develops, imports and markets products including bean bag toss, table tennis, volleyball and badminton nets and indoor basketball hoops.

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Mason Wells Inc. announced today it has acquired Buffalo, New York-based board game manufacturer Buffalo Games, along with members of the management team including chief executive officer Nagendra Raina. The business was sold Aug. 31 by founders Paul and Eden Dedrick for an undisclosed price.

Buffalo Games is the largest manufacturer of jigsaw puzzles in the U.S., and has developed relationships with artists and artwork licensors for puzzles such as Star Wars and wildlife artist Darrell Bush. It also innovates, designs and manufactures board, table and party games such as Watch Ya Mouth, Brain Games, Skee-Ball and Plingpong. Its products are sold in mass retail, specialty, book, grocery and craft/hobby stores, as well as via e-commerce. Buffalo Games has about 75 employees, and Mason Wells plans to retain all of them in the existing location, said Ben Holbrook, managing director at Mason Wells.

“At this point, if the company grows I’m sure we’ll be adding employees,” Holbrook said. “They have a great team and a great platform here and the ability to innovate in these categories, so it’s really coming in here to continue to support thosef continued efforts.”

“The last few years have seen Buffalo Games achieve rapid success in both the board game and jigsaw puzzle categories across the retail landscape and, in particular, with mass market and online retailers,” Raina said. “Buffalo Games’ biggest asset is our team and innovative culture that nurtures creativity and consumer engagement in a fast-paced and fun environment. This partnership with Mason Wells will continue to accelerate growth and open up new opportunities for us. Importantly, it will allow us to extend our strong innovation and growth platform, and further strengthen our deep relationships with our retailers, licensors and inventors.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a world class management team at the helm of Buffalo Games,” Holbrook said. “Nagendra and his team have built a powerful innovation platform that was founded over 30 years ago by Paul and Eden Dedrick. The company’s dynamic culture and the strong relationships it has forged with licensors, retailers and suppliers are key aspects of the company’s success and future growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to drive innovation and growth in the expanding puzzle and games categories.”

This deal follows on Mason Wells’ acquisition earlier this month of Succasunna, New Jersey-based recreational sporting goods supplier EastPoint Sports Ltd. LLC, which develops, imports and markets products including bean bag toss, table tennis, volleyball and badminton nets and indoor basketball hoops.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm