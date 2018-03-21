Mason Street Grill chef named senior exec chef for Bucks arena

Along with Levy, Kenneth Hardiman will oversee food and beverage at venue

March 21, 2018, 5:53 PM

Chef Kenneth Hardiman, who was previously the executive chef at Mason Street Grill in downtown Milwaukee, has been named senior executive chef for the new downtown Milwaukee arena for the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced Wednesday.

Kevin Hardiman

Chicago-based Levy Restaurants will be the food and beverage provider for the arena. Working there for Levy, Hardiman will build the arena’s culinary program, which will incorporate signature offerings of local dining establishments and vendors.

“I love being part of Milwaukee’s dynamic culinary scene, so I’m excited to join Levy and the Bucks in the new arena. We are striving to create an incomparable culinary experience for fans,” said Hardiman. “In addition to signature dishes, we’ll be partnering with some of Milwaukee’s quintessential restaurants to bring their specialties into the venue, too.”

Hardiman has more than 10 years of experience as executive chef at restaurants across the country, including Mason Street Grill.

“Chef Hardiman has been at the forefront of creating one of the city’s best dining experiences at Mason Street Grill and he’s the ideal choice to create a delicious culinary environment for the new arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We are also thrilled to work with Levy, which continues to deliver incredible culinary experiences to sports and entertainment venues across the U.S. and the U.K. Our guests are going to enjoy an innovative food experience like never before.”

“The heart and soul of Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area will now be powered by the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Complex, and Levy is proud to fuel the city’s culinary evolution on behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Andy Lansing, president and CEO of Levy. “This city has such a rich heritage and strong culinary roots that mirror our own company history and Chef Kenneth’s background. The fans will be the beneficiaries of this truly Milwaukee-centric approach.”

