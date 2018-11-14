Marcus Theatres announces new COO

Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres has named Greg Creighton as executive vice president and chief operating officer. As part of this newly created position, he will oversee the operations of 68 existing Marcus Theatres locations, plus 22 additional locations the company will take over in early 2019 when it completes its acquisition of New Orleans-based theater chain Movie Tavern.

Creighton joins Marcus after a nine-year stint as president and chief operating officer of Smashburger Master LLC, the parent company of fast-casual restaurant chain, Smashburger. He has also held various executive and management positions with food and beverage companies including Leeann Chin Inc., Bruegger’s Bagels and PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division.

“Greg is joining Marcus Theatres during a time of tremendous growth and innovation, driven by our widely-recognized guest services expertise, compelling food and beverage offerings and smart execution of our strategy,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “Once the Movie Tavern acquisition is completed, Marcus Theatres will have added 36 new locations and 405 new screens in just two years. In order to capitalize on this and future opportunities, we are pleased to welcome Greg to our team. His proven food and beverage experience, combined with decades leading fast-paced, growing organizations across large geographies, will serve our company, associates and guests well.” Marcus Theatres is a division of The Marcus Corp. It’s the fourth-largest theater company in the U.S., with 890 screens at 68 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio.