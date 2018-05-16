Marcus makes improvements to three area theaters

Marcus Theatres, a division of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp., recently upgraded three Milwaukee-area locations with DreamLounger reclining seats as part of a renovation project that will improve 23 theaters in eight states.

North Shore Cinema in Mequon, Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant, and Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, are among 21 locations that will feature DreamLoungers in all their non-IMAX auditoriums. The seats offer more width than a standard seat and can automatically adjust to fully recline.

Ridge Cinema will also be renovated by May to feature two SuperScreen DLX auditoriums, which boast an oversized screen, optionally heated DreamLounger seating and Dolby Atmos sound. Ridge joins 14 other locations that will feature one or more new PLF (premium large format) auditoriums.

“Customer response to these amenities has been outstanding, leading many moviegoers to purchase their tickets well in advance for films like ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “They are eager to reserve their seats in our theaters that offer premier screens, seating, and terrific food and beverage.”

The project, which has been underway for the past year, and will be finished in upcoming months, has also added Marcus Theaters’ food and beverage concepts Take Five Lounge, Reel Sizzle, Zaffiro’s and Big Screen Bistros to 10 additional locations.