MACC Fund leader John Cary to retire

John Cary today announced he is retiring from his role as executive director of Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer later this summer.

Cary has led the MACC Fund for 36 years, since shortly after its 1976 inception by retiring Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-announcer Jon McGlocklin and play-by-play announcer Eddie Doucette, whose two-year-old son Brett had been diagnosed with cancer. The MACC Fund has raised a total of $63 million over the years for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

The board of directors is working with Cary to develop a succession plan, and plan to evaluate both internal and external candidates to replace him. Becky Pinter, chief operating officer, will lead the MACC Fund until a successor is selected.

“I am grateful to have played a role in what the MACC Fund has accomplished over the past 36 years,” Cary said in a statement. “Thanks to many supporters, a dedicated board and staff, the MACC Fund has built a strong foundation and the timing is right for my retirement from the MACC Fund for me personally and for the MACC Fund.”

“John’s retirement is a great opportunity to reflect with gratitude on all the MACC Fund has accomplished,” McGlocklin said in a statement. “With John at the helm, the MACC Fund has helped make incredible strides in the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders. We are sincerely grateful for his many years of service and indebted for his leadership on behalf of children.”

Cary declined to comment about his retirement this morning. An exact retirement date has not been given.

In 2016, Cary was named the Nonprofit Executive of the Year at BizTimes Milwaukee’s Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. A brief portion of his remarks at that event can be seen at the 4:16 point of the video below.