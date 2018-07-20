MACC Fund leader John Cary to retire

Led childhood cancer nonprofit for 36 years

by

July 20, 2018, 10:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/macc-fund-leader-john-cary-to-retire/

John Cary today announced he is retiring from his role as executive director of Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer later this summer.

Cary

Cary has led the MACC Fund for 36 years, since shortly after its 1976 inception by retiring Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-announcer Jon McGlocklin and play-by-play announcer Eddie Doucette, whose two-year-old son Brett had been diagnosed with cancer. The MACC Fund has raised a total of $63 million over the years for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

The board of directors is working with Cary to develop a succession plan, and plan to evaluate both internal and external candidates to replace him. Becky Pinter, chief operating officer, will lead the MACC Fund until a successor is selected.

“I am grateful to have played a role in what the MACC Fund has accomplished over the past 36 years,” Cary said in a statement. “Thanks to many supporters, a dedicated board and staff, the MACC Fund has built a strong foundation and the timing is right for my retirement from the MACC Fund for me personally and for the MACC Fund.”

“John’s retirement is a great opportunity to reflect with gratitude on all the MACC Fund has accomplished,” McGlocklin said in a statement. “With John at the helm, the MACC Fund has helped make incredible strides in the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders. We are sincerely grateful for his many years of service and indebted for his leadership on behalf of children.”

Cary declined to comment about his retirement this morning. An exact retirement date has not been given.

In 2016, Cary was named the Nonprofit Executive of the Year at BizTimes Milwaukee’s Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. A brief portion of his remarks at that event can be seen at the 4:16 point of the video below.

John Cary today announced he is retiring from his role as executive director of Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer later this summer.

Cary

Cary has led the MACC Fund for 36 years, since shortly after its 1976 inception by retiring Milwaukee Bucks player-turned-announcer Jon McGlocklin and play-by-play announcer Eddie Doucette, whose two-year-old son Brett had been diagnosed with cancer. The MACC Fund has raised a total of $63 million over the years for childhood cancer and blood disorder research.

The board of directors is working with Cary to develop a succession plan, and plan to evaluate both internal and external candidates to replace him. Becky Pinter, chief operating officer, will lead the MACC Fund until a successor is selected.

“I am grateful to have played a role in what the MACC Fund has accomplished over the past 36 years,” Cary said in a statement. “Thanks to many supporters, a dedicated board and staff, the MACC Fund has built a strong foundation and the timing is right for my retirement from the MACC Fund for me personally and for the MACC Fund.”

“John’s retirement is a great opportunity to reflect with gratitude on all the MACC Fund has accomplished,” McGlocklin said in a statement. “With John at the helm, the MACC Fund has helped make incredible strides in the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders. We are sincerely grateful for his many years of service and indebted for his leadership on behalf of children.”

Cary declined to comment about his retirement this morning. An exact retirement date has not been given.

In 2016, Cary was named the Nonprofit Executive of the Year at BizTimes Milwaukee’s Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. A brief portion of his remarks at that event can be seen at the 4:16 point of the video below.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm