Kwik Trip planning West Allis location at former bowling alley site

Convenience store, Coast Car Wash will occupy 5-acre parcel

by

October 23, 2018, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/kwik-trip-planning-west-allis-location-at-former-bowling-alley-site/

Growing convenience store chain Kwik Trip Inc. is planning to open a West Allis location in the former AMF bowling alley at Highway 100 and West Lapham Street.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip would occupy 3 acres of the 5-acre site at 10901 W. Lapham St. The property is owned by Coast Carwash LLC, which is currently redeveloping the remaining 2 acres.

An affiliate of Waukesha-based Coast Carwash purchased the site from New York-based AMF Bowling Centers Inc. for $2.1 million in January, according to state records.

Kwik Trip is proposing to construct a 7,291-square-foot convenience store and fueling station similar to the company’s existing stores in the region. The company is expecting to invest $2 million into the property, according to documents submitted to the City of West Allis.

The West Allis plan commission will consider the request Wednesday.

Kwik Trip has been in growth mode for years, adding numerous new locations. It now has more than 400 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. In addition to its gas stations and retail stores, Kwik Trip has a large, in-house real estate development company.

In July 2017, KwikTrip acquired PDQ Food Stores Inc.’s company-owned convenience stores in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, excluding its one location in California.

Comments

