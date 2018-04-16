Korinthian Violins LLC

April 16, 2018, 2:30 AM

Korinthian Violins LLC 

2900 S. Delaware Ave., Milwaukee    

Neighborhood: Bay View

Founded: 2007

Owner: Korinthia Klein and Ian Weisser

Employees: 5

Product: String instrument rentals, sales, lessons and repairs

Korinthia Klein

How did you decide to open a violin shop?
“I was working at another store where I learned repair and bow work. In 2006, my husband (Ian Weisser) was deployed. Our kids were 4, 2 and I was pregnant. It was unfeasible to work outside of the home with a toddler and a newborn. When my husband came back after 15 months, I didn’t have a job and he didn’t have a job, but we had some combat pay to play with so we thought we would give this a try.”

Did you always know you wanted to start your own business?
“I grew up in Michigan and my parents had an art gallery. It was always an extension of our home. There was something so familiar and nice about that. I am a creative person and I knew what I wanted a violin store to be.”

How many instruments have you built?
“Hmm… 16 or 17. I’m building one now for my oldest daughter. She has another couple of weeks to make a decision what the back of the scroll will look like.”

Do you have a favorite instrument you’ve built?
“Part of the reason I went into violin making is my mother is an artist and there is something beautiful about making something and then seeing it when it is done. If you are lucky, each time you do it, it’s a little better every time. I built the viola I play in 2008. I like it very much, but when I’m sitting in orchestra, all I see are the things I didn’t do right that I got right the next time.”

