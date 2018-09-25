Kohl’s partners with HGTV stars to roll out new home goods line

HGTV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott next year will bring their style to Kohl’s as the company launches a new home decor line.

Scott Living at Kohl’s will feature modern home goods including furniture, kitchen décor, and bedding and bath. Starting fall 2019, the collection will be sold at all 1,100 Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. retail stores in 49 states and on its website.

Twin brothers and TV personalities the Scotts are best known for their popular HGTV series “Property Brothers,” in which they help home buyers find and transform fixer-uppers into dream homes. They also host HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers at Home.”

“Home has been an incredibly strong category for Kohl’s and we know our customers will love the Scott Living collection,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The addition of Scott Living reinforces our continued strategy to drive a constant pipeline of relevant new brands.”

The Scotts are also co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which is the parent company of the Scott Living and Scott Brothers Entertainment brands. Scott Living is sold both in-store and online, at major North American retailers including Lowe’s, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair.

“Kohl’s is an incredible partner that has a strong connection and understanding of their customer and communities,” said Laura Aldrich, Scott Brothers Global executive vice president of licensing. “Together with our world class licensees, we are building a collection rooted in family, quality and trust that Kohl’s customers will love.”

Scott Living joins other home brands available at Kohl’s, including Sonoma Goods for Life, The Big One, Food Network, KitchenAid, Dyson, Calphalon, Serta and Cuisinart.