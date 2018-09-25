Kohl’s partners with HGTV stars to roll out new home goods line

Scott Living at Kohl’s set for fall 2019 launch

by

September 25, 2018, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/kohls-partners-with-hgtv-stars-to-roll-out-new-home-goods-line/

Drew and Jonathan Scott

HGTV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott next year will bring their style to Kohl’s as the company launches a new home decor line.

Scott Living at Kohl’s will feature modern home goods including furniture, kitchen décor, and bedding and bath. Starting fall 2019, the collection will be sold at all 1,100 Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. retail stores in 49 states and on its website.

Twin brothers and TV personalities the Scotts are best known for their popular HGTV series “Property Brothers,” in which they help home buyers find and transform fixer-uppers into dream homes. They also host HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers at Home.”

“Home has been an incredibly strong category for Kohl’s and we know our customers will love the Scott Living collection,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The addition of Scott Living reinforces our continued strategy to drive a constant pipeline of relevant new brands.”

The Scotts are also co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which is the parent company of the Scott Living and Scott Brothers Entertainment brands. Scott Living is sold both in-store and online, at major North American retailers including Lowe’s, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair.

“Kohl’s is an incredible partner that has a strong connection and understanding of their customer and communities,” said Laura Aldrich, Scott Brothers Global executive vice president of licensing. “Together with our world class licensees, we are building a collection rooted in family, quality and trust that Kohl’s customers will love.”

Scott Living joins other home brands available at Kohl’s, including Sonoma Goods for Life, The Big One, Food Network, KitchenAid, Dyson, Calphalon, Serta and Cuisinart.

Drew and Jonathan Scott

HGTV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott next year will bring their style to Kohl’s as the company launches a new home decor line.

Scott Living at Kohl’s will feature modern home goods including furniture, kitchen décor, and bedding and bath. Starting fall 2019, the collection will be sold at all 1,100 Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. retail stores in 49 states and on its website.

Twin brothers and TV personalities the Scotts are best known for their popular HGTV series “Property Brothers,” in which they help home buyers find and transform fixer-uppers into dream homes. They also host HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother” and “Property Brothers at Home.”

“Home has been an incredibly strong category for Kohl’s and we know our customers will love the Scott Living collection,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The addition of Scott Living reinforces our continued strategy to drive a constant pipeline of relevant new brands.”

The Scotts are also co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, which is the parent company of the Scott Living and Scott Brothers Entertainment brands. Scott Living is sold both in-store and online, at major North American retailers including Lowe’s, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair.

“Kohl’s is an incredible partner that has a strong connection and understanding of their customer and communities,” said Laura Aldrich, Scott Brothers Global executive vice president of licensing. “Together with our world class licensees, we are building a collection rooted in family, quality and trust that Kohl’s customers will love.”

Scott Living joins other home brands available at Kohl’s, including Sonoma Goods for Life, The Big One, Food Network, KitchenAid, Dyson, Calphalon, Serta and Cuisinart.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm