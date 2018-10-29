Kiss to perform at Fiserv Forum during final world tour

Iconic rock band Kiss will perform on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show will be part of the band’s last-ever world tour, called “End of the World,” which kicks-off in late January. Kiss announced the tour, which will bring the group’s 45-year career to a close, last month during their appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

“We finally get to shout it out loud and welcome KISS to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, General Manager of Fiserv Forum. “We cannot wait to rock and roll all night on March 1, 2019.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 2.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 35 concert events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

KISS, March 1, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019

Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019