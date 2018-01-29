Kevin Hart to perform at new Bucks arena

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform at the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks, under construction in downtown Milwaukee, on Sept. 13, the venue announced today.

The show will be part of Hart’s, “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” produced by Live Nation.

In 2017, Hart appeared in the reboot of the film Jumanji. Jumanji has been his highest grossing box office release to date. The movie has made more than $800 million worldwide.

“Kevin Hart is one of the hottest performers today and we are thrilled to bring him to Milwaukee,” said Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center general manager and head of programming Raj Saha.

Hart’s show will be performed in the round on a center stage in the arena.

The arena will open this fall. Hart is the second comedian booked for the arena. Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the Kevin Hart show go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31.