Justin Timberlake to perform at new Bucks arena

Pop music star Justin Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy award winner who was the featured halftime performer at the Super Bowl on Sunday, will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee in September.

The show, part of Timberlake’s The Man of the Woods tour, will be on Friday, Sept. 21. The show will be produced by Live National Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, Feb. 2.

Timberlake is the latest of a growing list of big time acts booked at the arena, which is scheduled to open this fall. Elton John will perform there on Feb. 19, 2019. The Foo Fighters will perform there on Oct. 17. Maroon 5 will play there on Sept. 16. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform there on Sept. 13. The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

Tickets for the Justin Timberlake show will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12.