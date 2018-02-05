Justin Timberlake to perform at new Bucks arena

Show will be part of his The Man of the Woods tour

by

February 05, 2018, 10:44 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/justin-timberlake-to-perform-at-new-bucks-arena/

Pop music star Justin Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy award winner who was the featured halftime performer at the Super Bowl on Sunday, will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee in September.

Justin Timberlake

The show, part of Timberlake’s The Man of the Woods tour, will be on Friday, Sept. 21. The show will be produced by Live National Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, Feb. 2.

Timberlake is the latest of a growing list of big time acts booked at the arena, which is scheduled to open this fall. Elton John will perform there on Feb. 19, 2019. The Foo Fighters will perform there on Oct. 17. Maroon 5 will play there on Sept. 16. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform there on Sept. 13. The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

Tickets for the Justin Timberlake show will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12.

Pop music star Justin Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy award winner who was the featured halftime performer at the Super Bowl on Sunday, will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee in September.

Justin Timberlake

The show, part of Timberlake’s The Man of the Woods tour, will be on Friday, Sept. 21. The show will be produced by Live National Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album, Man of the Woods, was released on Friday, Feb. 2.

Timberlake is the latest of a growing list of big time acts booked at the arena, which is scheduled to open this fall. Elton John will perform there on Feb. 19, 2019. The Foo Fighters will perform there on Oct. 17. Maroon 5 will play there on Sept. 16. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform there on Sept. 22. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform there on Sept. 13. The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

Tickets for the Justin Timberlake show will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm