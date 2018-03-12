Josh Groban to perform with Idina Menzel Nov. 3 at new Bucks arena

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Josh Groban will make a stop in Milwaukee on Nov 3. during his nationwide Bridges Tour to perform at the new Bucks arena with award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel.

The tour, which kicks off in October, visits 17 cities including Nashville, Tenn., Houston, Denver, Chicago, and New York City. Bridges is the “You Raise Me Up” singer’s first tour since his Stages Tour in 2015 and 2016. He is currently producing his eight studio album, which will be released later this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome multi-platinum superstar Josh Groban to our new venue,” Raj Saha, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center general manager said in a news release. “Josh is an amazing singer, actor and philanthropist, and we welcome him on behalf of the City of Milwaukee.”

In Groban’s tour announcement on his website, he referred to Menzel as his “supremely talented friend.” She starred in hit 2010 TV series “Glee,” and in Broadway musicals “Rent,” “If/Then,” and “Wicked,” which earned her a Tony Award in 2004 for Best Actress in a Musical. She performed the Oscar Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning song “Let It Go” as Queen Elsa in the 2014 animated film “Frozen.”

The entertainment lineup of concerts and other shows for the new arena now includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17



The Eagles, Oct. 18

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019