James Taylor to play Summerfest

Bonnie Raitt will be special guest

by

January 09, 2018, 5:30 AM

James Taylor will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on Thursday, June 28.

James Taylor

Joining Taylor and his All-Star Band will be special guest Bonnie Raitt and her band, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

Taylor is the second 2018 Summerfest headliner to be revealed, following Monday’s announcement that pop artist Halsey and rapper Logic will co-headline the amphitheater on June 29.

Known for his baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing, Taylor has recorded and performed music for more than 40 years. He has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards. The winner of multiple Grammy awards, Taylor has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bonnie Raitt

Taylor’s first Summerfest performance was in 1975. Mostly recently, he played the festival in 2005.

Raitt is a 10-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. In the early 90s, she won Grammy awards for her albums Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw, which featured hits such as, “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” In 2017, Raitt toured in Australia, New Zeland, Hawaii, Canada and across the U.S., which included 17 tour dates with Taylor.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster. The 2018 festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.

