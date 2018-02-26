J. Cole to headline Summerfest

Hip hop artist J. Cole will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 3, festival officials announced today.

The first artist signed to Jay-Z’s new Roc Nation label, J. Cole released his first studio album Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011. His next two releases, Born Sinner and 2014 Forest Hills Drive, were both certified platinum.

His 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum.

His hits include “Power Trip” featuring Miguel, “No Role Modelz” and “Deja Vu.”

Tickets for the J. Cole show go on sale at 12 p.m. on March 3. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced for the 2018 festival include:

Imagine Dragons, June 27

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28

Halsey and Logic, June 29

Florida Georgia Line, June 30

Dave Matthews Band, July 1

J. Cole, July 3

Journey and Def Leppard, July 4

Shawn Mendes, July 5

Blake Shelton, July 6.

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.