InterContinental Hotel to temporarily close in January for renovation project

115 employees to be affected

by

November 09, 2018, 10:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/intercontinental-hotel-to-temporarily-close-in-january-for-renovation-project/

The InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee will close early next year for six months to undergo a rebranding and renovation project.

Its owner, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, plans to transform the hotel, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., into an independent arts hotel. Marcus on Friday filed a notice with the state to notify the Department of Workforce Development that a total of 115 non-union hourly employees will lose their jobs on Jan. 8, 2019. 

Laid off employees can reapply for jobs at the rebranded hotel, which is slated to reopen in June 2019, according to the notice.

“We are doing everything we can to lessen the impact on our valued associates, including assisting with job placement within other Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres locations and working with various state and local job assistance agencies,” said Marcus Hotels & Resorts in a statement. 

The company said it is offering retention bonuses to employees who remain at the hotel until Jan. 8, but as some employees may choose to leave earlier, the number of laid off employees is subject to change.

Marcus announced in January it would redesign and rebrand the 221-room hotel into an arts hotel to celebrate local and international art, which includes visual arts, music, theater, dance and literature. The redesigned hotel will include a theater for plays, musical and dance performances, gallery space, an artist in residence studio, and event spaces for screenings and workshops, as well as new food and beverage concepts and refurbished rooms. 

An event will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at the hotel to unveil the new concept. A major personnel announcement for a local arts group will also be made.  

The InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee will close early next year for six months to undergo a rebranding and renovation project.

Its owner, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, plans to transform the hotel, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., into an independent arts hotel. Marcus on Friday filed a notice with the state to notify the Department of Workforce Development that a total of 115 non-union hourly employees will lose their jobs on Jan. 8, 2019. 

Laid off employees can reapply for jobs at the rebranded hotel, which is slated to reopen in June 2019, according to the notice.

“We are doing everything we can to lessen the impact on our valued associates, including assisting with job placement within other Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres locations and working with various state and local job assistance agencies,” said Marcus Hotels & Resorts in a statement. 

The company said it is offering retention bonuses to employees who remain at the hotel until Jan. 8, but as some employees may choose to leave earlier, the number of laid off employees is subject to change.

Marcus announced in January it would redesign and rebrand the 221-room hotel into an arts hotel to celebrate local and international art, which includes visual arts, music, theater, dance and literature. The redesigned hotel will include a theater for plays, musical and dance performances, gallery space, an artist in residence studio, and event spaces for screenings and workshops, as well as new food and beverage concepts and refurbished rooms. 

An event will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at the hotel to unveil the new concept. A major personnel announcement for a local arts group will also be made.  

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am