InterContinental Hotel to temporarily close in January for renovation project

The InterContinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee will close early next year for six months to undergo a rebranding and renovation project.

Its owner, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, plans to transform the hotel, located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., into an independent arts hotel. Marcus on Friday filed a notice with the state to notify the Department of Workforce Development that a total of 115 non-union hourly employees will lose their jobs on Jan. 8, 2019.

Laid off employees can reapply for jobs at the rebranded hotel, which is slated to reopen in June 2019, according to the notice.

“We are doing everything we can to lessen the impact on our valued associates, including assisting with job placement within other Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres locations and working with various state and local job assistance agencies,” said Marcus Hotels & Resorts in a statement.

The company said it is offering retention bonuses to employees who remain at the hotel until Jan. 8, but as some employees may choose to leave earlier, the number of laid off employees is subject to change.

Marcus announced in January it would redesign and rebrand the 221-room hotel into an arts hotel to celebrate local and international art, which includes visual arts, music, theater, dance and literature. The redesigned hotel will include a theater for plays, musical and dance performances, gallery space, an artist in residence studio, and event spaces for screenings and workshops, as well as new food and beverage concepts and refurbished rooms.

An event will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at the hotel to unveil the new concept. A major personnel announcement for a local arts group will also be made.