Imagine Dragons to play opening night of Summerfest

Alternative rock band Imagine Dragons will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27, Summerfest’s opening day.

Imagine Dragon’s last appearance at the festival was in 2013, when the band performed at the Miller Lite Oasis.

Their full-length album debut, 2012’s Night Visions, produced several hits, including “Radioactive” and “Demons.” Their most recent album, Evolve, released last year, includes chart-topping singles, “Believer” and “Thunder.” The band won a Grammy award in 2014 for best rock performance.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Other headliners announced for this year’s festival include: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, Halsey and Logic on June 29, Florida Georgia Line on June 30, Dave Matthews Band on July 1, Journey and Def Leppard on July 4, and Shawn Mendes on July 5.

Summerfest will run from June 27 to July 1 and July 3 to 8.