Herzfeld Foundation gives $3 million for Milwaukee Ballet capital campaign

Supports new Third Ward facility, Ballet programs

November 09, 2018, 10:24 AM

The Herzfeld Foundation has given $3 million to help fund the Milwaukee Ballet’s new facility in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood and support the organization’s programs.

Herzfeld Foundation Vice President Carmen Haberman

The Milwaukee Ballet is on track to move into the new Baumgartner Center for Dance, a two-story, 52,000 square foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St., in fall 2019. The lobby of the facility will be named after the Herzfeld Foundation.

“The Herzfeld Foundation recognizes that arts and culture are vital to the well-being of a community, promoting artistic excellence, providing accessibility for all and stimulating the creative and intellectual spirit. Milwaukee Ballet has been a shining example of how the impact of the arts is felt far beyond the stage,” said Carmen Haberman, Herzfeld Foundation vice president. “We’re proud to support their new facility, and in doing so, support the expansion of their School & Academy and community engagement offerings.”

The Herzfeld Foundation, a Wisconsin-based charitable organization focused on quality of life issues in the greater Milwaukee area, is a longtime contributor to the Ballet, giving a total of nearly $7 million to the organization since 1998.

A rendering of the front of the Ballet’s new Third Ward home.

“The Herzfeld Foundation has been a fervent supporter of Milwaukee Ballet during my 16-year tenure at the helm, and I’m thrilled to have their support in this important moment in the company’s history,” said Michael Pink, Milwaukee Ballet artistic director. “This gift signals to the greater community that Milwaukee Ballet is an exciting, innovative institution, and we’re grateful to The Herzfeld Foundation for leading the way.”

Philanthropists Donna and Donald Baumgartner, founder of Milwaukee-based Paper Machinery Corp., gave the lead gift of $10 million to jumpstart the organization’s $26 million capital campaign.

In addition to the new facility, the campaign is supporting the Ballet’s Artistic Fund and an expansion of community engagement programs, including Tour de Force.

