Herzfeld Foundation gives $3.5 million to Milwaukee Art Museum’s photography program

Brings foundation's total support for museum up to $9.9 million

by

March 09, 2018, 12:17 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/herzfeld-foundation-gives-3-5-million-to-milwaukee-art-museums-photography-program/

The Milwaukee-based Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation has pledged $3.5 million to the Milwaukee Art Museum in support of the museum’s photography program.

The gift will support the position of the Herzfeld Foundation Curator of Photography and Media Arts at the museum in perpetuity. It brings the foundation’s total support of the Milwaukee Art Museum to over $9.9 million.

“The Herzfeld Foundation believes that an endowment provides a long term, secure and sustainable financial base, which along with the great space of the Herzfeld Center, will attract and retain the top talent needed to continue building a prestigious collection and mount great exhibitions,” Bill and Carmen Haberman of the Herzfeld Foundation said in a statement.

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum

Previous gifts from the foundation established the Herzfeld Photography, Print, and Drawing Study Center in 2001; founded the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, an integrated exhibition space dedicated to photography and film, video and light installation in 2015; and supported more than 60 exhibitions and the acquisition of nearly 400 photographs for the permanent collection at the Milwaukee Art Museum since 1985.

“The legacy of Richard and Ethel Herzfeld and the thoughtful stewardship and leadership of the foundation by Carmen and William Haberman have enriched the museum, the community and the region,” said Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “Their generosity not only acts as a foundation, but also as a role model for future generations to come.”

The new position is the most recent of several endowed positions at the museum, including the Barbara Brown Lee Senior Curator of Education and Programs in 2013 and, in 2016, underwriting for both the Abert Family Curator of American Art and the Donald and Donna Baumgartner Director.

The Milwaukee-based Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation has pledged $3.5 million to the Milwaukee Art Museum in support of the museum’s photography program.

The gift will support the position of the Herzfeld Foundation Curator of Photography and Media Arts at the museum in perpetuity. It brings the foundation’s total support of the Milwaukee Art Museum to over $9.9 million.

“The Herzfeld Foundation believes that an endowment provides a long term, secure and sustainable financial base, which along with the great space of the Herzfeld Center, will attract and retain the top talent needed to continue building a prestigious collection and mount great exhibitions,” Bill and Carmen Haberman of the Herzfeld Foundation said in a statement.

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum

Previous gifts from the foundation established the Herzfeld Photography, Print, and Drawing Study Center in 2001; founded the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, an integrated exhibition space dedicated to photography and film, video and light installation in 2015; and supported more than 60 exhibitions and the acquisition of nearly 400 photographs for the permanent collection at the Milwaukee Art Museum since 1985.

“The legacy of Richard and Ethel Herzfeld and the thoughtful stewardship and leadership of the foundation by Carmen and William Haberman have enriched the museum, the community and the region,” said Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “Their generosity not only acts as a foundation, but also as a role model for future generations to come.”

The new position is the most recent of several endowed positions at the museum, including the Barbara Brown Lee Senior Curator of Education and Programs in 2013 and, in 2016, underwriting for both the Abert Family Curator of American Art and the Donald and Donna Baumgartner Director.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

10th Annual Women Inspired to Lead
Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

03/15/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am