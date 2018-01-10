‘Hamilton’ musical coming to the Marcus Center

Will play as part of theater's 2019-20 season

January 10, 2018

The national tour of the popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” will play in Milwaukee as part of the 2019-20 season, the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Milwaukee

Show dates and ticket information were not released as part of the announcement.

Marcus Center officials said the best way to guarantee tickets to the show is by purchasing a season subscription for the 2018-19 season. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2019-20 season will be able to guarantee their seats for “Hamilton” before tickets are made available to the general public.

The Overture Center for the Arts in Madison and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton also announced Wednesday that “Hamilton” will play as part of their 2019-20 seasons.

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

