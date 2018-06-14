Greg Marcus receives EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corporation has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Midwest.

The only award winner representing Wisconsin this year, Marcus sits among eight other business leaders from Indiana and Illinois who also received the recognition. As a regional winner, Marcus will now be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced on Nov. 10 as part of the London-based company’s Strategic Growth Forum, held in Palm Springs, Calif.

“EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades,” said Lee Henderson, EY’s central region Entrepreneur Of The Year program director. “We are proud to announce the 2018 winners, who boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play.”

Marcus has served as president of The Marcus Corporation since January 2008 and chief executive officer since January 2009. He first joined the company in 1992 as director of property management/corporate development.

Ernst & Young in 2013 honored Paul Jones of Milwaukee-based A. O. Smith Corp. with the same award.

The other Midwestern awardees this year include Kevin McCarty of Chicago-based West Monroe Partners; Jud Bergman of Chicago-based Envestnet; Scott Moorehead of Caramel, Ind.-based Round Room LLC; and Linda Sullivan of Fischers, Ind.-based Administrative Strategies LLC. They were announced last night at an Ernst & Young awards gala in Chicago.