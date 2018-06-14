Greg Marcus receives EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Eight other Midwest business leaders also awarded

by

June 14, 2018, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/greg-marcus-receives-eys-entrepreneur-of-the-year-award/

Marcus

Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corporation has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Midwest.

The only award winner representing Wisconsin this year, Marcus sits among eight other business leaders from Indiana and Illinois who also received the recognition. As a regional winner, Marcus will now be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced on Nov. 10 as part of the London-based company’s Strategic Growth Forum, held in Palm Springs, Calif.

“EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades,” said Lee Henderson, EY’s central region Entrepreneur Of The Year program director. “We are proud to announce the 2018 winners, who boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play.”

Marcus has served as president of The Marcus Corporation since January 2008 and chief executive officer since January 2009. He first joined the company in 1992 as director of property management/corporate development.

Ernst & Young in 2013 honored Paul Jones of Milwaukee-based A. O. Smith Corp. with the same award.

The other Midwestern awardees this year include Kevin McCarty of Chicago-based West Monroe Partners; Jud Bergman of Chicago-based Envestnet; Scott Moorehead of Caramel, Ind.-based Round Room LLC; and Linda Sullivan of Fischers, Ind.-based Administrative Strategies LLC. They were announced last night at an Ernst & Young awards gala in Chicago.  

Marcus

Gregory Marcus, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corporation has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Midwest.

The only award winner representing Wisconsin this year, Marcus sits among eight other business leaders from Indiana and Illinois who also received the recognition. As a regional winner, Marcus will now be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced on Nov. 10 as part of the London-based company’s Strategic Growth Forum, held in Palm Springs, Calif.

“EY has been recognizing leading entrepreneurs who do things differently for more than three decades,” said Lee Henderson, EY’s central region Entrepreneur Of The Year program director. “We are proud to announce the 2018 winners, who boldly break the mold to create new solutions, innovations and possibilities that redefine how we live, work and play.”

Marcus has served as president of The Marcus Corporation since January 2008 and chief executive officer since January 2009. He first joined the company in 1992 as director of property management/corporate development.

Ernst & Young in 2013 honored Paul Jones of Milwaukee-based A. O. Smith Corp. with the same award.

The other Midwestern awardees this year include Kevin McCarty of Chicago-based West Monroe Partners; Jud Bergman of Chicago-based Envestnet; Scott Moorehead of Caramel, Ind.-based Round Room LLC; and Linda Sullivan of Fischers, Ind.-based Administrative Strategies LLC. They were announced last night at an Ernst & Young awards gala in Chicago.  

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm