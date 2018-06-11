gener8tor announces artist accelerator

Fellowship.art to be held in No Studios

June 11, 2018

Milwaukee-based startup accelerator gener8tor has announced a new artist fellowship accelerator program called Fellowship.art.

gener8tor co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller.

The program will begin this summer at the No Studios creative arts hub being developed at The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. Through the fellowship, gener8tor will choose four artists for a free, 12-week accelerator program modeled on its eponymous original accelerator. Three of the Fellowship.art artists will be intentionally selected from Milwaukee, with one artist coming from elsewhere in the U.S.

The participating artists will receive mentorship and coaching, and will have a chance at a $15,000 grant. Some fellows will gain studio space in the Sherman Phoenix building under development in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, and applicants can apply to paint a mural on the building’s outside.

“Fellowship.art is an exciting continuation of gener8tor’s mission to help communities invest in their best and brightest,” said Joe Kirgues, co-founder of gener8tor. “Much like with startup companies, our goal is to help a broad and diverse group of artists to navigate the art industry, and grow in their careers. This first-of-its-kind program will do just that.”

Gener8tor is currently seeking applicants for the Fellowship.art program director role. Artists can begin applying for the fellowship on June 18.

The startup accelerator has recently been expanding its programming beyond standard entrepreneurship, to include the Backline music accelerator program and more niche programs such as the gener8tor Medtech accelerator for medical technology startups in Minneapolis. According to sources, gener8tor is also working to launch a restaurant accelerator.

