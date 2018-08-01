Free jazz festival coming to Summerfest grounds on Sunday

Jazz Visions on the Lake, a free festival showcasing local jazz musicians, will be held Sunday at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The event is a partnership between Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Milwaukee Jazz Vision, an organization of business and music industry professionals, musicians and listeners working to promote jazz music in metro Milwaukee. The festival is supported by Summerfest Foundation, Inc.

Jazz Visions on the Lake will run from 1-6 p.m. at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.

The entertainment lineup includes:

1-1:45 p.m.: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Jazz Institute Big Band

2-3 p.m.: Juli Wood

3:15-4:15 p.m.: Curt Hanrahan Quartet

4:30-6 p.m.: MKE Visions Collective.

Admission is free and limited free parking will be available.

Also this weekend, Black Arts Fest MKE will make its debut on the Summerfest grounds on Saturday.