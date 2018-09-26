Franklin-based company secures naming rights for Ballpark Commons stadium

The 4,000-seat stadium currently being constructed as part the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin will be known as Routine Field when it opens next spring.

Milwaukee-based ROC Ventures, the developer behind the project, has partnered with Franklin-based apparel company Routine Baseball as the stadium’s naming-rights sponsor, ROC Ventures announced today. Details of the 10-year, seven-figure agreement were not disclosed.

“We’re proud to have a local company like Routine Baseball represent our field and work side-by-side with our team as we continue to build a state-of-the-art facility that not only our players will enjoy, but the entire community, for many years to come,” Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer at ROC Ventures said in a news release.

Routine Field will be home to the city’s new independent minor league professional baseball team, recently named the Milwaukee Milkmen, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s baseball team.

Routine Baseball, located at 9625 S. 54th St., produces over 150 apparel and accessory products for both men and women baseball players and fans. The company was launched in 2011 by current owner Michael DeGrave.

“As a baseball inspired brand that strives to create one-of-a-kind fan experiences, we knew that partnering with ROC Ventures would be the perfect match to enhance programming at Routine Field and beyond,” said DeGrave.

With the agreement, Routine Baseball signage and logos will be displayed throughout the stadium. The company will also provide merchandise and promotional products for the Milwaukee Milkmen and other brands owned by ROC Ventures.

“We believe that this investment will come back three times plus with the way we have structured the deal and aligned incentives,” DeGrave said. “In addition, an important part of our strategy in the next few years is to engage more locally than what we have in the past.”

The stadium is expected to be complete by spring 2019, just in time for Milwaukee Milkmen’s first season.

Phase one of the stadium’s construction, the vegetation around the facility, is underway. Phase two, the stadium’s concrete bowl and seating, has been approved by the city, and plans for phase three, which includes the press box, scoreboard, locker rooms, restrooms, and associated buildings were considered by the city’s Plan Commission on Sept. 20.

The $125 million mixed-use Ballpark Commons project is being led by Madison-based Stevens Construction Corp. The rest of the construction is scheduled to break ground this spring. It will feature commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features, including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a golf entertainment facility offering 57 year-round open-air bays on three levels facing a driving range.