Foo Fighters to play new Bucks arena

One of several dates added to band’s tour

January 22, 2018, 10:40 AM

The Foo Fighters will perform at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee on Oct. 17, the Bucks and the band announced today.

The Milwaukee show is one of seven new North American dates added to the Foo Fighters’ Concrete Gold Tour.

The Foo Fighters are a rock band formed in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, following the death of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain. In September, the band released its ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold. Four of the band’s albums have won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album, the record for the most Grammy wins in that category.

The Foo Fighters show is the latest booking for the arena, which will open this year. During a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee, Bucks President Peter Feigin said several new shows, some of which have never been to Milwaukee, will be announced soon and the arena will open with an impressive entertainment lineup.

In addition to the Foo Fighters, shows booked for the new arena include: musical group Maroon 5, which will perform on Sept. 16, and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who will perform on Sept. 22. In addition, the Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

Tickets for the Foo Fighter Milwaukee concert will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 26.

