Florida Georgia Line to headline Summerfest

Country duo is third headliner announcement this week

by

January 10, 2018, 10:10 AM

Country duo Florida Georgia Line will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on June 30, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced today.

It’s the third Summerfest 2018 headliner announcement this week. So far, the festival has revealed pop artist Halsey and rapper Logic will co-headline on Friday, June 29 and James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will perform on June 28.

Florida Georgia Line’s 2016 album Dig Your Roots delivered three No. 1 singles, including “H.O.L.Y.,” “May We All,” and “God, Your Mama, And Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys.

Florida Georgia Line is the first and only country music act to achieve RIAA’s DIAMOND certification, which recognizes 10 million copies sold, for the duo’s hit “Cruise,” the best-selling digital country single of all time.

Football fans may recognize Florida Georgia Line for being featured alongside Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Derulo in “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The duo headlined Summerfest in 2015.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20. on the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster. The 2018 festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.

