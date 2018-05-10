Florentine Opera general director William Florescu resigns

Florentine Opera general director William Florescu has resigned from his position, the company announced this week.

Florescu has led the Florentine since 2005 and has overseen the expansion of the company’s repertoire and community engagement efforts through public performances.

The Florentine has begun searching for a new leader to begin in the 2018-19 season, the company said.

“We remain committed to providing world-class opera for all throughout our community and are excited for the future as the Florentine Opera enters its 85th year,” the company said in a statement.

During his tenure, Florescu oversaw the Midwest premiere and recording of two-time Grammy award winning “Elmer Gantry,” a world premiere and recording of “Río de Sangre” and the first live concert recording of American opera composer Carlisle Floyd’s “Wuthering Heights.” The company also presented its first Bellini opera, “I Capuleti e i Montecchi” and first Baroque opera, “Handel’s Semele” under his leadership.

In July 2016, Florescu accepted a contract extension through June 30, 2024.

Prior to joining the Florentine, he was general director of Lake George Opera in Saratoga Springs, New York, and general director of the Columbus Light Opera.