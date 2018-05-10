Florentine Opera general director William Florescu resigns

Has led company since 2005

by

May 10, 2018, 11:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/florentine-opera-general-director-william-florescu-resigns/

Florentine Opera general director William Florescu has resigned from his position, the company announced this week.

Florescu

Florescu has led the Florentine since 2005 and has overseen the expansion of the company’s repertoire and community engagement efforts through public performances.

The Florentine has begun searching for a new leader to begin in the 2018-19 season, the company said.

“We remain committed to providing world-class opera for all throughout our community and are excited for the future as the Florentine Opera enters its 85th year,” the company said in a statement.

During his tenure, Florescu oversaw the Midwest premiere and recording of two-time Grammy award winning “Elmer Gantry,” a world premiere and recording of “Río de Sangre” and the first live concert recording of American opera composer Carlisle Floyd’s “Wuthering Heights.” The company also presented its first Bellini opera, “I Capuleti e i Montecchi” and first Baroque opera, “Handel’s Semele” under his leadership.

In July 2016, Florescu accepted a contract extension through June 30, 2024.

Prior to joining the Florentine, he was general director of Lake George Opera in Saratoga Springs, New York, and general director of the Columbus Light Opera.

Florentine Opera general director William Florescu has resigned from his position, the company announced this week.

Florescu

Florescu has led the Florentine since 2005 and has overseen the expansion of the company’s repertoire and community engagement efforts through public performances.

The Florentine has begun searching for a new leader to begin in the 2018-19 season, the company said.

“We remain committed to providing world-class opera for all throughout our community and are excited for the future as the Florentine Opera enters its 85th year,” the company said in a statement.

During his tenure, Florescu oversaw the Midwest premiere and recording of two-time Grammy award winning “Elmer Gantry,” a world premiere and recording of “Río de Sangre” and the first live concert recording of American opera composer Carlisle Floyd’s “Wuthering Heights.” The company also presented its first Bellini opera, “I Capuleti e i Montecchi” and first Baroque opera, “Handel’s Semele” under his leadership.

In July 2016, Florescu accepted a contract extension through June 30, 2024.

Prior to joining the Florentine, he was general director of Lake George Opera in Saratoga Springs, New York, and general director of the Columbus Light Opera.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm