Florentine general director’s resignation related to sexual misconduct

William Florescu’s resignation as executive director of the Florentine Opera Company was “related to his violation of the Florentine Opera’s policies and prohibitions concerning sexual misconduct,” the organization said Thursday.

Since Florescu’s resignation was announced last week, the Florentine said it has “received information previously unknown to the company regarding Mr. Florescu’s conduct in the workplace.”

The Florentine released the following statement:

“Having learned this additional information, we feel that greater transparency is critical in order to move forward with promoting the positive work culture that we expect. For that reason, we wish to make clear that Mr. Florescu’s resignation was related to his violation of the Florentine Opera’s policies and prohibitions concerning sexual misconduct. We take any complaint of such misconduct seriously, investigate it thoroughly and impartially and act with purpose and urgency to hold those who violate the values of the Florentine Opera accountable.”

Florescu had led the Florentine since 2005. Prior to joining the Florentine, he was general director of Lake George Opera in Saratoga Springs, New York, and general director of the Columbus Light Opera.

The company is now searching for a new leader to begin in the 2018-19 season.

Representatives with the Florentine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.