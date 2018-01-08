First Summerfest 2018 headliners announced

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. today announced its first Summerfest 2018 headliners act — pop artist Halsey and rapper Logic.
The two will co-headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 29. It will be the first time either has performed at the festival.
A yet-be-announced special guest will join the pair, according to the Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announcement.
The 2018 festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.
Halsey, who entered the pop music scene in 2014, rose to prominence in 2016 when she was featured on The Chainsmokers’ song “Closer.” The song spent 12 weeks at No. 1 in the U.S. and received a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance.
After releasing a series of mixtapes, Logic released his first studio album “Under Pressure” in 2014, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. His third studio album “Everybody,” which was released in 2017 and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., features his international top 10 single “1-800-273-8255,” a song that spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness.
Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster.
