First Summerfest 2018 headliners announced

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. today announced its first Summerfest 2018 headliners act — pop artist Halsey and rapper Logic.

The two will co-headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 29. It will be the first time either has performed at the festival.

A yet-be-announced special guest will join the pair, according to the Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announcement.

The 2018 festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.

Halsey, who entered the pop music scene in 2014, rose to prominence in 2016 when she was featured on The Chainsmokers’ song “Closer.” The song spent 12 weeks at No. 1 in the U.S. and received a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance.

After releasing a series of mixtapes, Logic released his first studio album “Under Pressure” in 2014, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. His third studio album “Everybody,” which was released in 2017 and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., features his international top 10 single “1-800-273-8255,” a song that spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster.