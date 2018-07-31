First Bucks games scheduled at new arena

Will play Chicago Bulls in preseason opener

by

July 31, 2018, 3:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/first-bucks-games-scheduled-at-new-arena/

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game at their brand new home, the Fiserv Forum, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls.

The Fiserv Forum.

The game is the first of a four-game preseason slate announced by the team today.

The Bucks will also play road preseason games on Oct. 7 at Minnesota and Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City.

They will conclude preseason action back at home at the new arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That game will be the 42nd annual MACC Fund game. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.5 million to support cancer and blood disorders research at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Marshfield Clinic.

Tickets for the Bucks preseason games at the Fiserv Forum will go on sale Monday, Aug. 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game at their brand new home, the Fiserv Forum, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls.

The Fiserv Forum.

The game is the first of a four-game preseason slate announced by the team today.

The Bucks will also play road preseason games on Oct. 7 at Minnesota and Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City.

They will conclude preseason action back at home at the new arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That game will be the 42nd annual MACC Fund game. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.5 million to support cancer and blood disorders research at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Marshfield Clinic.

Tickets for the Bucks preseason games at the Fiserv Forum will go on sale Monday, Aug. 6.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm