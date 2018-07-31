The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game at their brand new home, the Fiserv Forum, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, against the Chicago Bulls.

The game is the first of a four-game preseason slate announced by the team today.

The Bucks will also play road preseason games on Oct. 7 at Minnesota and Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City.

They will conclude preseason action back at home at the new arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That game will be the 42nd annual MACC Fund game. Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.5 million to support cancer and blood disorders research at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Marshfield Clinic.

Tickets for the Bucks preseason games at the Fiserv Forum will go on sale Monday, Aug. 6.