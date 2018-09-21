Eric Church to perform at Fiserv Forum

Country musician Eric Church on March 29 and 30, 2019 will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The performances are part of his newly announced “Double Down Tour,” kicking off in mid-January. Church will visit 19 cities, performing two nights at each. The tour will follow the Oct. 5 release of his new album, “Desperate Man.”

“We welcome one of country music’s biggest entertainers, Eric Church, to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, General Manager at Fiserv Forum. “We are gonna have a great weekend here like a wrecking ball.”

Tickets for the Eric Church shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 5.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 26 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.