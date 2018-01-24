Elton John to perform at new Bucks arena on his final tour

Joins Foo Fighters, Maroon 5 and Jim Gaffigan in arena's recently announced shows

by

January 24, 2018, 1:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/elton-john-to-perform-at-new-bucks-arena-on-his-final-tour/

Elton John

Milwaukee will be a stop on England-born rock and roll legend Elton John’s final career tour when he performs at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee on Feb. 19, 2019, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) announced today.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will commence his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in the U.S. on Sept. 8, performing 300 shows over four years throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia, to end his 50-year music career. John announced the tour earlier today on his website, eltonjohn.com.

“We’re really excited to welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elton John to our new venue, and are thrilled to host him next year in Milwaukee on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour,” said Raj Saha, WESC general manager and head of programming.

The arena on Tuesday announced the Foo Fighters will perform there on Oct. 17. In addition to the Foo Fighters, shows booked for the new arena include: musical group Maroon 5, which will perform on Sept. 16, and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who will perform on Sept. 22. The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

Tickets for Elton John’s concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

