Ehlert leaves The Wisconsin Club

Joins Strategic Club Solutions

October 19, 2018, 1:33 PM

Kevin Ehlert, general manager of The Wisconsin Club, has left the organization after just over a year.

Ehlert was hired by the board of directors in May 2017 to replace John Constantine, who had served as general manager for 27 years.

The Wisconsin Club board of directors recently terminated Ehlert because he was not performing to expectations, according to a source familiar with the matter. The board is now conducting a search for a new general manager. The Wisconsin Club has about 1,400 members and about 90 full-time employees. It includes both a private city club and a private country club.

Ehlert could not be reached for comment.

Ehlert has more than 29 years of general management, food and beverage and operations experience at both nonprofit and for-profit clubs. Prior to The Wisconsin Club, he was clubhouse director at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota. He also has served as general manager of The Metropolitan Club in San Francisco, the Sutter Club in Sacramento and The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis.

Last month, Ehlert started working as principal, club strategist at Mequon-based private club consulting firm Strategic Club Solutions, which manages the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

“Strategic Club Solutions is one of the fastest growing full service consulting firms in the club industry and we are always looking for top talent,” said Ryan Doerr, president and chief executive officer of Strategic Club Solutions. “We have doubled in size each year for the past four years, specifically. We had reached out to Kevin to join our team. We are really excited to have him on the team. He has a great pedigree in the private club industry at several high-end, member-owned clubs across the country.”

Ehlert

