Ed Sheeran to perform at Miller Park

Second concert scheduled for ballpark this year

by

February 06, 2018, 10:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/ed-sheeran-to-perform-at-miller-park/

Pop music star Ed Sheeran will perform at Miller Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23, the Milwaukee Brewers announced today.

The show will be part of Sheeran’s North American Stadium Tour. He will perform at six Major League Baseball Stadiums. The tour begins on Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy Award winner, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2018. Two songs, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” from his latest album both debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first artist ever to have two singles make simultaneous top 10 debuts in the chart’s 58-year history. His latest single, “Perfect” is currently number one on the Hot AC radio chart for the fourth week and is number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

This is the second major concert planned for Miller Park this year. Country music star Kenney Chesney will play there on April 28.

Other major concerts held at Miller Park include George Strait in 2001, N’Sync in 2001, Bruce Springsteen in 2003, Randy Travis in 2004, Bon Jovi in 2005, Kid Rock and Sugarland in 2008, Paul McCartney in 2013, Chesney in 2013 and 2016 and One Direction in 2015.

“Miller Park has become a destination for a number of major touring artists, and Ed Sheeran’s appearance here will add to an impressive list of marquee performances,” said Brewers chief operating officer Rick Schlesinger.

Tickets for the Ed Sheeran show at Miller Park go on sale on Feb. 16.

