Dream City Music raises $100,000 seed round

Jim Mueller invests in music booking technology

by

September 13, 2018, 12:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/dream-city-music-raises-100000-seed-round/

When Jared Judge and Keaton Viavattine started Dream City Music LLC in June 2016, the string quartet booking service was just focused on the Milwaukee market.

Jared Judge, co-founder of Dream City Music.
(Photo: Lila Aryan Photography)

But the company has grown quickly, and now handles booking for 11 musical groups in seven cities. As a result, it recently raised a $100,000 seed funding round to finance its growth.

“We want to multiply our efforts, so we’re looking to double down on some of the marketing efforts we’ve found to work, we want to invest in our technology infrastructure, and all of that is to grow,” Judge said.

Dream City Music plans to expand to 20 cities in the next year, Judge said.

“We’re looking to grow quickly because we’ve found a solution that really solves a lot of the headaches for the musicians,” he said.

Jim Mueller, president of Waukesha health benefits consulting firm Mueller QAAS, invested the entire amount of the round, which closed Aug. 30.

Judge met Mueller at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business’ advisory council meeting. Mueller is a member of the advisory council and Judge, a graduate student, had won a business plan competition, so he was given an opportunity to pitch his company at the meeting. The pair happened to sit next to each other at the luncheon.

“Afterwards, I went to sit back down and enjoy my meal and Jim turns to me and says, ‘What are you doing next week?’” Judge said.

Mueller

That advisory council lunch turned into a one-on-one lunch, and a months-long vetting process became an investment.

With the seed funding, Judge plans to contract additional software developers to help relaunch its proprietary software platform, and marketing professionals to help with the expansion into new markets.

“We are launching our mobile app for musicians, and then we will be giving our website and proprietary backend software a major overhaul,” Judge said.

With the national expansion, Judge has also decided to change the name of the business, which was a play on Milwaukee’s cream city brick, to “BookLive.” It will retain the branding that exists in each market, including Dream City Strings in Milwaukee and Rochester String Quartet in Rochester, New York.

Mueller said he decided to invest in Dream City Music for three reasons.

“Jared is local and he’s a very bright, talented, driven individual who understands the business. You’ve got to have the people,” Mueller said. “The concept’s solid because it’s scalable nationally or even internationally. It’s not something that is just local to any one community. No. 3, there’s a need in the marketplace and the need is for events, including weddings and other gatherings, people are always looking for talent, they want to make sure the talent is high-quality.”

Mueller has been involved with several Milwaukee-area startups over the past couple of decades. He co-founded Wauwatosa-based insurance software firm Zywave Inc. in 1995 and later sold it. He founded Mueller QAAS in 2012. And he’s also invested in Milwaukee-area startups Trivantage Pharmacy Strategies and FlagshipSails RX.

He called on other Milwaukee-area investors to help finance the growth of the local entrepreneurial community.

“A lot of the infrastructure here in Milwaukee has been built and the skyline is starting to change dramatically, but we do need innovation and we do need investment in order to leverage the infrastructure that’s been built over the last 10 years or so,” Mueller said. “So I would ask other Milwaukeeans to invest in this part of the country. It’s going to take a village. We need some locals to step up.”

When Jared Judge and Keaton Viavattine started Dream City Music LLC in June 2016, the string quartet booking service was just focused on the Milwaukee market.

Jared Judge, co-founder of Dream City Music.
(Photo: Lila Aryan Photography)

But the company has grown quickly, and now handles booking for 11 musical groups in seven cities. As a result, it recently raised a $100,000 seed funding round to finance its growth.

“We want to multiply our efforts, so we’re looking to double down on some of the marketing efforts we’ve found to work, we want to invest in our technology infrastructure, and all of that is to grow,” Judge said.

Dream City Music plans to expand to 20 cities in the next year, Judge said.

“We’re looking to grow quickly because we’ve found a solution that really solves a lot of the headaches for the musicians,” he said.

Jim Mueller, president of Waukesha health benefits consulting firm Mueller QAAS, invested the entire amount of the round, which closed Aug. 30.

Judge met Mueller at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business’ advisory council meeting. Mueller is a member of the advisory council and Judge, a graduate student, had won a business plan competition, so he was given an opportunity to pitch his company at the meeting. The pair happened to sit next to each other at the luncheon.

“Afterwards, I went to sit back down and enjoy my meal and Jim turns to me and says, ‘What are you doing next week?’” Judge said.

Mueller

That advisory council lunch turned into a one-on-one lunch, and a months-long vetting process became an investment.

With the seed funding, Judge plans to contract additional software developers to help relaunch its proprietary software platform, and marketing professionals to help with the expansion into new markets.

“We are launching our mobile app for musicians, and then we will be giving our website and proprietary backend software a major overhaul,” Judge said.

With the national expansion, Judge has also decided to change the name of the business, which was a play on Milwaukee’s cream city brick, to “BookLive.” It will retain the branding that exists in each market, including Dream City Strings in Milwaukee and Rochester String Quartet in Rochester, New York.

Mueller said he decided to invest in Dream City Music for three reasons.

“Jared is local and he’s a very bright, talented, driven individual who understands the business. You’ve got to have the people,” Mueller said. “The concept’s solid because it’s scalable nationally or even internationally. It’s not something that is just local to any one community. No. 3, there’s a need in the marketplace and the need is for events, including weddings and other gatherings, people are always looking for talent, they want to make sure the talent is high-quality.”

Mueller has been involved with several Milwaukee-area startups over the past couple of decades. He co-founded Wauwatosa-based insurance software firm Zywave Inc. in 1995 and later sold it. He founded Mueller QAAS in 2012. And he’s also invested in Milwaukee-area startups Trivantage Pharmacy Strategies and FlagshipSails RX.

He called on other Milwaukee-area investors to help finance the growth of the local entrepreneurial community.

“A lot of the infrastructure here in Milwaukee has been built and the skyline is starting to change dramatically, but we do need innovation and we do need investment in order to leverage the infrastructure that’s been built over the last 10 years or so,” Mueller said. “So I would ask other Milwaukeeans to invest in this part of the country. It’s going to take a village. We need some locals to step up.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm