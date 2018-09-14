Donna and Donald Baumgartner gave $10 million toward new Milwaukee Ballet facility

Philanthropists provided lead gift toward $26 million goal

by

September 14, 2018, 11:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/donna-and-donald-baumgartner-gave-10-million-toward-new-milwaukee-ballet-facility/

Donna and Donald Baumgartner gave $10 million to help fund the Milwaukee Ballet’s new facility in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, the organization disclosed at a beam signing ceremony Thursday.

Donald and Donna Baumgartner with Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Micheal Pink at the site of the new center.

The lead gift from longtime Ballet supporters Donna and Donald Baumgartner, founder of Milwaukee-based Paper Machinery Corp., provided a jump start to the $26 million campaign supporting the new 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St. and other Ballet programs.

“Donald’s first ever contribution to the arts was in the 1970s – and it was a $3,000 gift to Milwaukee Ballet,” Donna Baumgartner said. “It gives us immense pleasure to make this milestone gift more than 40 years later.”

The new Baumgartner Center for Dance will replace the Ballet’s headquarters at 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. It will house the organization’s administrative operations, two large rehearsal halls for the ballet’s main dance company, classrooms for children and adults, and five other rehearsal studios for children. The facility is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

The Ballet said it has raised nearly $23 million of its $26 million capital campaign goal. The campaign will support the new building as well as the Ballet’s Artistic Fund and an expansion of community engagement programs, including Tour de Force.

Thursday’s ceremony closed out the 2017-18 season, during which the Ballet saw a record of more than $2.5 million in ticket revenue and reached nearly 40,000 people through community engagement, the organization said.

“Our strong earned and contributed revenue results this season and ongoing artistic excellence – including six world premieres – underscore our incredible momentum as we work on our new home and our 50th Anniversary year,” said Justin Mortara, Milwaukee Ballet chair and president.

The Baumgartner Center for Dance is under construction in the Third Ward.

Donna and Donald Baumgartner gave $10 million to help fund the Milwaukee Ballet’s new facility in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood, the organization disclosed at a beam signing ceremony Thursday.

Donald and Donna Baumgartner with Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Micheal Pink at the site of the new center.

The lead gift from longtime Ballet supporters Donna and Donald Baumgartner, founder of Milwaukee-based Paper Machinery Corp., provided a jump start to the $26 million campaign supporting the new 52,000-square-foot facility at 132 N. Jackson St. and other Ballet programs.

“Donald’s first ever contribution to the arts was in the 1970s – and it was a $3,000 gift to Milwaukee Ballet,” Donna Baumgartner said. “It gives us immense pleasure to make this milestone gift more than 40 years later.”

The new Baumgartner Center for Dance will replace the Ballet’s headquarters at 504 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point. It will house the organization’s administrative operations, two large rehearsal halls for the ballet’s main dance company, classrooms for children and adults, and five other rehearsal studios for children. The facility is scheduled to open in fall 2019.

The Ballet said it has raised nearly $23 million of its $26 million capital campaign goal. The campaign will support the new building as well as the Ballet’s Artistic Fund and an expansion of community engagement programs, including Tour de Force.

Thursday’s ceremony closed out the 2017-18 season, during which the Ballet saw a record of more than $2.5 million in ticket revenue and reached nearly 40,000 people through community engagement, the organization said.

“Our strong earned and contributed revenue results this season and ongoing artistic excellence – including six world premieres – underscore our incredible momentum as we work on our new home and our 50th Anniversary year,” said Justin Mortara, Milwaukee Ballet chair and president.

The Baumgartner Center for Dance is under construction in the Third Ward.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

Blockchain: How Does It Fit Into Your Business?
Microsoft Office Downtown

09/18/20187:30 am-9:30 am

CCB Cyber Security Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

09/18/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

When will AI take over and render us obsolete?
The View at Eveolution

09/18/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm