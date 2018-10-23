Disney On Ice coming to Fiserv Forum in February

Disney On Ice this winter will bring its “100 Years of Magic” show to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The production will perform Thursday, Feb. 14 though Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

“We welcome ‘Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic’ to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “This year’s performance looks to be a great feature of many stars from the Disney enclave.”

Tickets for the performances will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Disney On Ice is the second ice show announced for the Bucks’ new arena – the other being Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal,” which takes place Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, 2019.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 33 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019