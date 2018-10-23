Disney On Ice coming to Fiserv Forum in February

33rd show announced for new arena.

October 23, 2018, 11:47 AM

Disney On Ice’s “100 Years of Magic.”

Disney On Ice this winter will bring its “100 Years of Magic” show to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today. 

The production will perform Thursday, Feb. 14 though Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

“We welcome ‘Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic’ to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “This year’s performance looks to be a great feature of many stars from the Disney enclave.”

Tickets for the performances will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 30.  

Disney On Ice is the second ice show announced for the Bucks’ new arena – the other being Cirque du Soleil’s “Crystal,” which takes place Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, 2019.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far, 33 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Shinedown, March 8, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • New Kids on the Block, June 12
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

