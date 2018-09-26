Demolition underway on American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest grounds

Demolition of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater’s back stage area is officially underway, as Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. aims to complete the first phase of the new amphitheater project in time for next year’s festival.

Construction on the new main stage at Henry Maier Festival Park will be completed in two phases, officials announced this week.

The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. board of directors approved last week a $50 million budget for the amphitheater construction.

The first phase involves rebuilding the backstage building to include new artist amenities, production offices and dressing rooms. Crews will also raise a portion of the existing amphitheater roof to 65 feet and reconfigure the stage to increase production options within the venue. Those components will be ready in time for the festival’s 2019 run.

Construction on the second phase will begin immediately after Summerfest 2019. That project will include building new concourses and seats, additional hospitality areas, a new seating bowl and more food and beverage operations. Summerfest 2020 will mark the grand opening of the new amphitheater.

Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is the lead architectural firm designing the new amphitheater.

