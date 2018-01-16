Dave Matthews Band to headline Summerfest

Milwaukee stop part of band's North American summer tour

January 16, 2018, 11:02 AM

Dave Matthews Band has announced it will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 1.

The show will be part of the band’s North American tour this summer, coinciding with the release of a new studio album. It will be the band’s ninth studio release and its first album since 2012’s “Away From The World.”

The Milwaukee stop falls in the middle of the band’s summer tour, which kicks off May 18 and wraps up Sept. 10.

The band last played Summerfest in 2014.

It’s the fourth headliner to be announced for Summerfest 2018. Last week, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials announced three headliner acts slated for the amphitheater: singer-songwriters James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, pop star Halsey and rapper Logic on June 29, and country duo Florida Georgia Line on June 30.

Tickets for Dave Matthews Band will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster.

The band had been a staple at Alpine Valley Music Theatre near East Troy for many years. The venue, which is operated by Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation Worldwide Inc., did not host any concerts last year. Many of the artists who are typically booked by the theater played other area venues or weren’t touring in 2017, Live Nation officials said.

Alpine Valley recently announced it has booked Zac Brown Band for two nights this summer, Aug. 11 and 12.

