Construction now 95 percent complete for new Bucks arena

In less than four months construction work for the $524 million, 714,000-square-foot new Milwaukee Bucks arena project will be complete.

Work on the venue, which will boast a seating capacity of 17,500, is now 95 percent complete, Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin said during an arena tour for the media today. The tour showcased the Bucks locker room, hydrotherapy room, media room, inner bowl, atrium, and mezzanine club level.

“I won’t think about it until we are there,” Feigin said about completing the project. “I feel great, but we aren’t there yet.”